Real Housewives of Miami Star Marysol Patton Talks Affordable Skincare Hacks and Beauty Regrets

We interviewed Marysol Patton because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Real Housewives of Miami fans appreciate Marysol Patton for her hilarious confessional interviews, friendship with Alexia Nepola, and her love of "cockies" (her nickname for beverages). Marysol brought all of that and her glamorous style to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3.

Not sure what to do when there aren't any new episodes of RHOM and RHUGT? Here's your fix for some Marysol content. The Real Housewives OG shared her beauty must-haves, affordable skincare hacks, and travel essentials in an exclusive E! interview.

If you want to catch up on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Real Housewives of Miami, you can stream all of the episodes Peacock.