Real Housewives of Miami Star Marysol Patton Talks Affordable Skincare Hacks and Beauty Regrets

The Real Housewives of Miami fans appreciate Marysol Patton for her hilarious confessional interviews, friendship with Alexia Nepola, and her love of "cockies" (her nickname for beverages). Marysol brought all of that and her glamorous style to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3.
Not sure what to do when there aren't any new episodes of RHOM and RHUGT? Here's your fix for some Marysol content. The Real Housewives OG shared her beauty must-haves, affordable skincare hacks, and travel essentials in an exclusive E! interview.
E! If you could go back and give fashion or beauty advice to yourself on RHOM Season 1, what would you say?
MP:I would tell myself to buy some clip-in hair and to use a little more hair pieces! I actually took a fake braid with me to Thailand, it was a piece that I added and it was a lifesaver! My glam girls bought some cheap synthetic hair and braided it for me. I put that thing in every day. I'm watching the show back and thinking "Oh my God! Thank God I have that braid!" I wish I had that back in the day. It cost $16 and that $16 went far!
E!: Is there anything that you view as a necessity to pack for Real Housewives trips that may not be an obvious choice to the rest of us?
MP: My fake braid!
E!: Is there a product recommended by a Real Housewives of Miami/ RHUGT co-star that you love so much you added it to your regular routine?
MP: I do but it's not actually a routine! On the trip, I saw the Salt Lake City girls had sew in hair and I've always had tape in extensions. Someone in my production company told me "Girl, tapes are out!" So now I have the sew in weft hair just like the Salt Lake City Girls!
E!: What's a go-to snack that helps you get through a long day?
MP: Bacon!
Marysol Patton's Beauty Must-Haves
Nivea Lip Care Fruity Shine, Blackberry
E!: Do you have a favorite beauty product under $15?
MP: Nivea Blackberry Lip Care. It has a lot of color and it's so thick and creamy!
Marysol's pick has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
E!: Is there a product that you've used forever that doesn't get the hype it deserves?
MP: Aquaphor. I think a lot of people are afraid to put that on their skin, but for someone with dry skin, it's fantastic!
Marysol's BFF Alexia Nepola also recommended Aquaphor to E! shoppers. Aquaphor has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vaseline Petroleum Jelly
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25?
MP: Vaseline! I typically put it on my face right before I sleep because I have really dry skin. I also love to put it on my lips and my neck!
Alexia Nepola recommended Vaseline to E! shoppers. It's a must-have for Lala Kent and E! Shopping Editors. Vaseline has 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
E!: Name a beauty product that you never leave the house without.
MP: EspressOh's Glassy Blush! You just wipe it on your cheeks and it makes it looks so pretty and natural! I also always put on the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara!
This mascara has 14,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews, 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 547.3K Sephora Loves. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs recommended this mascara too.
Trinny London BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum
E!: Are there any beauty products that professional hair and makeup people used on you that you now use in your everyday life when you get ready on your own?
MP: EspressOh Dewy Latte! I love it. It makes my face look so glowy. I also like this tinted serum by Trinny London. It's lighter than foundation and it's very good. I don't like a lot of makeup on my face so I like a lot of light dewy products.
Kérastase Blond Absolu Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo
E!: Are there any hair products you recommend for blondes to maintain their color in between salon appointments?
MP: I like a really ashy blonde so I use Kérastase Bain Ultra-Violet Purple Shampoo.
Marysol's pick has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 28.4K+ Sephora Loves.
