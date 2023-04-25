Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Debuts Her Baby Bump in First Photo

Watch : Inside Lindsay Lohan's Fetch Baby Shower

We can't lohan-dle this sweet moment.

Lindsay Lohan has officially revealed her baby bump, after announcing in March that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child together.

As seen on her April 25 Instagram Story, Lindsay—who married the financier in July 2022—posed for a mirror selfie where her bump can be seen underneath a green and white crochet dress. The fashionable look is one that Lindsay sported during her baby shower weekend with family and friends last week.

During the special occasion, Lindsay was photographed rocking the ‘fit while posing for a selfie with her sister Aliana Lohan. The 36-year-old also shared a glimpse of her shower in a photo of herself with Aliana and their mom Dina Lohan.

In the April 16 snap, the Mean Girls actress was seen smiling while seated a table that featured a round, white frosted cake and a wooden box holding white flowers and bearing the words "Oh baby."