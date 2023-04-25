Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Debuts Her Baby Bump in First Photo

We can't lohan-dle this sweet moment.
Lindsay Lohan has officially revealed her baby bump, after announcing in March that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child together.
As seen on her April 25 Instagram Story, Lindsay—who married the financier in July 2022—posed for a mirror selfie where her bump can be seen underneath a green and white crochet dress. The fashionable look is one that Lindsay sported during her baby shower weekend with family and friends last week.
During the special occasion, Lindsay was photographed rocking the ‘fit while posing for a selfie with her sister Aliana Lohan. The 36-year-old also shared a glimpse of her shower in a photo of herself with Aliana and their mom Dina Lohan.
In the April 16 snap, the Mean Girls actress was seen smiling while seated a table that featured a round, white frosted cake and a wooden box holding white flowers and bearing the words "Oh baby."
Those in attendance for the occasion also included Lindsay's friend Samantha Pariente and Ladies of London alum Juliet Angus, who gushed on her Instagram Story at the time, "Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing Mama-to-be @lindsaylohan."
Indeed, Lindsay has that pregnancy glow during this special chapter—which is one that her mother feels came exactly when it needed to.
"She's been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive," Dina told People in an interview published March 16. "It's the right time for her and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they're just so happy. They're just really happy and ready."
While Dina kept a tight lip on exactly when Lindsay's due date is—or where the actress plans to give birth, since Lindsay and Bader reside in Dubai—the 60-year-old declared, "I will be there. Absolutely. I'll be there for sure."
In the meantime, keep reading to see all the sweetness from Lindsay's baby shower weekend...