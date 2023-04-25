Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Reunite for Dinner in NYC With Jason Bateman

Watch : Justin Theroux Breaks Silence on Split From Jennifer Aniston

The one where Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are friendly exes.

So friendly, in fact, that The Morning Show star and the White House Plumbers actor recently reunited in New York City. Photos show the exes—who announced their separation in Feb. 2018 after less than three years of marriage—stepping out for dinner at II Cantinori with pal Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka on April 22.

For the evening out, the Emmy winner wore an all-black ensemble, pairing her chic boots and tailored pants with a matching long coat and purse. As for The Leftovers alum, he was spotted wearing a green jacket with denim jeans and black boots.

The former couple's reunion shouldn't come as a surprise to fans as they've supported each other and even celebrated holidays together in the years since their split.

It was just five months ago that Theroux, 51, left a sweet message for Aniston, 54, after she opened up about her fertility journey in Allure magazine. When the Friends alum shared images from the cover story shoot on her Instagram page, Theroux commented with a fist bump and heart emojis.