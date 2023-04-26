Never Meet Your Hero, Unless Your Hero Is Judy Blume

Watch : Judy Blume "So Grateful" to See Margaret As a Movie After 50 Years

Do you remember the first time you experienced real heartbreak? Because I do—in vivid detail, no less.



Tucked away in my childhood bedroom, all of 12 years old, I felt that gut-wrenching crack as I finished Judy Blume's Forever and learned that, despite what every other book told me, love doesn't guarantee you a happily ever after. And, let me tell you reader, I was freakin' furious.



"It's never a fairytale, no matter what your age," Blume tried explaining to me 20 years later as I sat down with the prolific author at her Key West bookstore. The passage of time hadn't healed any wounds, though: I was still bitter about how Katherine and Michael's story ended.

"I knew they would break up," she continued. "I knew she would move on. She wasn't ready. They were seniors in high school. Life was out there waiting."

Turns out, that was true both for Katherine and for me. But throughout my adolescence, I had one constant: Blume in my back pocket, providing the blueprint to navigating everything from periods and sex to first love.