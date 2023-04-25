Hailey Bieber Shares Health Update One Year After Heart Procedure

Watch : Hailey Bieber Shares "Saddest, Hardest" Moments in 2023

Hailey Bieber is reflecting on her health journey.

One year after undergoing a heart procedure, the model shared how she's doing today.

"This time last year I had a procedure done to close a hole I had in my heart known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) following having a transient stroke," she wrote on Instagram Stories April 24 alongside a throwback photo of her in a hospital bed. "So grateful to have found this and have it closed, and so grateful for my amazing doctors. A year later I'm feeling strong and healthy."

Hailey—who is married to Justin Bieber—was rushed to the hospital in March 2022 after experiencing "one of the scariest moments" of her life.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."