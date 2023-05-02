These Are the Celeb Exes Who Could Run Into Each Other Inside the Met Gala 2023

After walking the red carpet together last year, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could have a run-in inside the Met Gala 2023. But they aren't the only celeb exes both attendance.

Watch: Met Gala 2023: Gisele Bundchen Steps Out SOLO Post Divorce

Spotted: A series of celebrity exes on the steps of the Met.

The Met Gala 2023 is officially underway, with Hollywood's biggest stars taking to the iconic New York City museum May 1. While most eyes are on the fashion—this year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in honor of the late Chanel designer—we couldn't help but notice pairs once-super-in-love pairs attending the sartorial Super Bowl. (See all of the red carpet looks here.)

Sure, the event's organizers take measures to avoid any awkward run-ins on the red carpet and painstakingly plot out the seating chart. But that doesn't mean a former couple won't possibly see one another once they are inside the exhibit. After attending last year's gala together, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may very well cross paths and she's not even the only ex-girlfriend the Saturday Night Live alum could make small talk with.

Plus, Bradley Cooper had to think about possibly bumping into not one, not two, but three former girlfriends, while Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart could see each other just ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the breakup that devastated Twilight fans. Hold on tight, spider-monkeys.

See the Kardashian-Jenners on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

So, which former celebrity couples might be taking the long way to the bathroom to avoid running into each other? We've mapped it out:

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

A lot can change in a year, just look at Kim and Pete, who attended last year's event—where Kim famously wore Marilyn Monroe's gown—as a couple. The Met Gala had a vital role in their relationship, as the pair first connected at the 2021 fundraiser, where the SKIMS founder went up to ask the comedian for advice about hosting Saturday Night Live.

However, Kim and Pete ended their nine-month romance last August of last year, a source telling E! News that while the pair had "a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship." 

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski

Following his split with Kim, Pete made headlines when he began dating the My Body author, who filed for divorce from husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022.

Pete celebrated his 29th birthday with Emily in November and a source told E! News that the model was "super" into the SNL alum. Though their romance was "still very new," the source added, "they have been in nonstop communication."

Alas, their relationship fizzled soon after, Though it doesn't sound as if Emily would walk the other way if she spied the comic in the crowd.

"Even my friends were like, 'What was that like?'", she told The Los Angeles Times in April, recounting the interest in their dalliance. "I actually don't understand it. People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with."

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

This possible reunion will be Twilight fans' lives now. 

Ten years after they broke up in May 2013, Kristen and Rob both walked the red carpet at fashion's biggest event.

Robert posed for photos on the iconic steps with his longtime girlfriend Daisy Jones and the Six star Suki Waterhouse, while K-Stew, who is engaged to Dylan Meyer, attended the event solo.

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs

In addition to Kristen, Rob also could've crossed paths with his former fiancee, whom he dated for two years before they called it quits in 2017.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, Suki Waterhouse and Huma Abedin

No, The Hangover actor isn't starring in a remake of Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, he's just attending the Met. He'll most certainly chat with Irina, the parents to 5-year-old daughter Lea having stayed close since their 2019 split. 

Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse and Huma Abedin

And there's also a chance Bradley could run into Suki, who he dated from 2013 to 2015, as well as his most recent ex-girlfriend, Huma. The A Star Is Born director was in a four-month relationship with Hillary Clinton's longtime aide, but a source confirmed to E! News that the pair's romance fizzled last summer.

Trending Stories

1

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

2

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

3

Rise & Shine Because Kylie Jenner Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

