Exclusive

Sarah Hyland Shares Why Her Marriage to Wells Adams Is Just Like Paradise

Sarah Hyland exclusively shared with E! News how she’s embraced her husband Wells Adams' hobbies and became a "golf wife." Find out what else has changed since their 2022 nuptials.

Watch: Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Are Married

Sarah Hyland is scoring hole-in-ones with her marriage.

Nine months after tying the knot with Wells Adams, the Modern Family alum shared the new way she's bonding with the Bachelor in Paradise star.

"I've become a golf wife," Sarah exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22. "I actually know who the golfers are now. I know the terminology now. We went to the Masters—that was his Christmas present, it wasn't a compromise. I had so much fun."

As for how Wells has adjusted to the married life, Sarah had nothing but glowing words for her man.

"He's a wonderful, wonderful husband," she said. "I think he has to compromise—and it has been our entire relationship—of my multiple alarms in the morning."

And one thing that never fails to bring a smile to her face? Sarah gushed, "Looking down and seeing a ring on his finger."

photos
Inside Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Wedding

"We were together for so long and went through a pandemic," she explained. "We were engaged for a really long time before we were able to get married, so I think the greatest thing about our marriage is that nothing has changed—other than a woman at a bar seeing his ring."

As for her advice to a successful relationship, Sarah said it's all about uplifting one another.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

"I think it's important to have your own things," she added, "but to also be able to support each other's interests." 

Clearly, Sarah and Wells are on par with each other.

