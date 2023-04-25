Sarah Hyland Shares Why Her Marriage to Wells Adams Is Just Like Paradise

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Are Married

Sarah Hyland is scoring hole-in-ones with her marriage.

Nine months after tying the knot with Wells Adams, the Modern Family alum shared the new way she's bonding with the Bachelor in Paradise star.

"I've become a golf wife," Sarah exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22. "I actually know who the golfers are now. I know the terminology now. We went to the Masters—that was his Christmas present, it wasn't a compromise. I had so much fun."

As for how Wells has adjusted to the married life, Sarah had nothing but glowing words for her man.

"He's a wonderful, wonderful husband," she said. "I think he has to compromise—and it has been our entire relationship—of my multiple alarms in the morning."

And one thing that never fails to bring a smile to her face? Sarah gushed, "Looking down and seeing a ring on his finger."