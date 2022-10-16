Sarah Hyland and Husband Wells Adams Celebrate Their 5-Year Dating Anniversary

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Are Married

Five years down, a lifetime to go.

Two months after tying the knot, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrated a milestone dating anniversary. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a sweet throwback pic from their wedding day which showed them kissing at sunset.

"5 years of I love you's today," the Oct. 15 post's caption read. "Happy half a decade baby," along with a pink heart and kiss emojis.

Wells also left the cheeky comment, "[hand emoji] on the butt," in reference to the way he was holding his bride in the photo.

The duo first met on social media back in 2017 when the Bachelor in Paradise star slid into the actress' DMs. They went public with their romance that fall and got engaged two years later, but were forced to push their original wedding date of Aug. 8, 2020, several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.