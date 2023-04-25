These New Photos of Gigi Hadid and Her Daughter Prove Khai Is Already Her Mini-Me

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares How She Bonds With Her Daughter

Aww, aunt they cute?

In honor of Gigi Hadid's 28th birthday, Bella Hadid shared photos of the supermodel with her 2-year-old daughter Khai in an Instagram post. One picture showed the mother-daughter duo rocking similar hairstyles during an outdoor playdate, while Gigi snuggled with her mini-me while getting her makeup done in another snap.

"Happy birthday to @gigihadid," Bella wrote on Instagram April 24, "my best friend, my confidant, my teacher, my logic, my most favorite chilling partner." While revealing her special nickname for her niece, Bella called Gigi "the gift that keeps on giving because you brought me my most favoritest gift in the world miss Khaibaloo."

The 26-year-old continued, "Calm cool collected kind loving hard working angelic creative brilliant fun thoughtful PURE, the list of all of the reasons I love you could go on for days."

In her post, Bella also explained why she was absent from Gigi's birthday weekend celebrations at Walt Disney World, which was attended by close friends such as Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and makeup artist Patrick Ta.