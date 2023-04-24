Shop Our Favorite Festival Fashion Trends That Dominated Coachella 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No matter which Coachella music festival weekend you attended— or even if you didn't attend at all— one thing is for certain. All sorts of fashion aesthetics took over the festival stage and grounds, and the looks will certainly inform how we're dressing for the rest of the spring and summer.
From the flowy skirts and leather disc belts that screamed boho chic to biker jackets thrown over crochet dresses, Coachella's fashion scene did not disappoint. From the headliners to the fashion it-girls, the festival was oozing with style inspo. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can get in on the trends for the spring and summer, and we rounded up some of our favorite looks for you to shop from.
Continue below to shop everything from oversized leather jackets to cargo skirts and beyond.
SNDYS Bali Top
From performers to festival-goers, sheer looks were ever-present. For a wearable take on the see-through style, check out this Bali Top that comes in three chic colors, with just the right amount of sheer.
Sabina Low-Rise Sequin Mini Skirt
There's nothing like a sequin-adorned skirt to make you stand out in a crowd. Thanks to the disco cowboy trend, lots of metallics and sequins were seen at the festival. You can get in on the look with this low-rise sequin mini skirt that comes in silver, navy and pink.
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Lightweight Dad Bomber Jacket
Some of our favorite artists and influencers took on Coachella with the motorcore aesthetic in mind. Whether they wore leather jackets over their crochet matching sets or leather pants with sheer duster jackets, leather had its moment at Coachella this year. Take on the trend with this faux leather bomber jacket from Amazon that's currently on sale.
Edikted Nylon Cargo Maxi Skirt
If you love cargo pants, you'll love a cargo skirt for the spring and summer. The ultra-cool look was worn at Coachella with platform boots, sneakers and more.
beltiscool Women's Wide Boho Disc Concho Leather Belt
Boho styles for Coachella are nothing groundbreaking, but we loved the chic, wearable take on the aesthetic at the festival this year. Among all the crochet looks and long, flowy skirts, the it-accessory of the festival seemed to be this boho disc leather belt. The functional, versatile accessory comes in a ton of cool colors over at Amazon.
Annebouti Boho Elastic High Waist Pleated A Line Tiered Maxi Skirt
Flowy skirts always have their place at Coachella, and this year was no exception. This white pleated tiered maxi skirt is an effortlessly chic look that can be dressed up or down for any occasion.
The Drop Women's Makayla Crochet Maxi Skirt
Crochet is a Coachella staple, whether the look was seen at day parties or in the crowd. While you might not think to reach for a crochet number for everyday wear, this crochet maxi skirt from Amazon makes that possible.
Crochet Knit Mesh Sweater
Another versatile and cool crochet look is this knit mesh sweater that can be styled in so many ways. Whether you pair the look with sneakers and jeans or layer it over a slip skirt, this crochet look is perfect for the spring and summer.
Urson Cowboy Boot
Who doesn't love cowboy boots for Coachella? Whether the look has an eye-catching metallic design or detailed with fringe, everyone was wearing cowboy boots at the festival. Snag these Urson cowboy boots from Billini for a super wearable, versatile take on the cowboy boot trend.
Naked Wolfe Sprinter White Sneakers
The platform sneaker trend was worn by some of our favorite celebs, influencers and fashion icons. Our favorite platform pair that are cool, comfortable and wearable? These Naked Wolfe Sprinter Sneakers that are actually super comfortable.
Not done shopping? Check out all of our favorite deals on lululemon sports bras, leggings, joggers and more.