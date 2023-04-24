Shop Our Favorite Festival Fashion Trends That Dominated Coachella 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

No matter which Coachella music festival weekend you attended— or even if you didn't attend at all— one thing is for certain. All sorts of fashion aesthetics took over the festival stage and grounds, and the looks will certainly inform how we're dressing for the rest of the spring and summer.

From the flowy skirts and leather disc belts that screamed boho chic to biker jackets thrown over crochet dresses, Coachella's fashion scene did not disappoint. From the headliners to the fashion it-girls, the festival was oozing with style inspo. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can get in on the trends for the spring and summer, and we rounded up some of our favorite looks for you to shop from.

Continue below to shop everything from oversized leather jackets to cargo skirts and beyond.