Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Officially Obtain Marriage License

Watch : Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton Are ENGAGED!

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are ready to check into married life.

The White Lotus actor and the celeb hairstylist—who first sparked romance rumors in February during a trip to Mexico—obtained a marriage license in Nevada's Clark County on April 22, E! News can confirm.

According to Page Six, citing a source, the couple made things official by tying the knot at Las Vegas' Little White Chapel with Chris' pal and longtime client Kim Kardashian in attendance.

Lukas, 27, and Chris, 39, have yet to publicly address their relationship update. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment and has not yet heard back.

Shortly after leaving Nevada, the duo—wearing what appeared to be matching rings—attended The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23.

"Thank you to Lukas for being my rock and putting up with me," Chris said in his acceptance speech for Hair Artist of the Year. "And making me feel perfect when I know I'm not."