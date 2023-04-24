Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Officially Obtain Marriage License

Less than three weeks after E! News confirmed Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton's engagement, the White Lotus actor and the celeb hairstylist obtained a marriage license in Nevada.

Watch: Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton Are ENGAGED!

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are ready to check into married life.

The White Lotus actor and the celeb hairstylist—who first sparked romance rumors in February during a trip to Mexico—obtained a marriage license in Nevada's Clark County on April 22, E! News can confirm.

According to Page Six, citing a source, the couple made things official by tying the knot at Las Vegas' Little White Chapel with Chris' pal and longtime client Kim Kardashian in attendance.

Lukas, 27, and Chris, 39, have yet to publicly address their relationship update. E! News has reached out to their reps for comment and has not yet heard back.

Shortly after leaving Nevada, the duo—wearing what appeared to be matching rings—attended The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23.

"Thank you to Lukas for being my rock and putting up with me," Chris said in his acceptance speech for Hair Artist of the Year. "And making me feel perfect when I know I'm not."

photos
2022 Celebrity Weddings

This reported marriage news comes just weeks after a source confirmed to E! News on April 5 that Lukas and Chris got engaged. The following day, Chris teased a wedding day detail in an exclusive interview with E! News. 

While discussing whether he'd be on hair duty on his special day, he told E!, "Oh god, I'd like to think I'd get a day off!"

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Chris previously confirmed his relationship with Lukas during a March episode of The Drew Barrymore Show after a whirlwind romance. 

"I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," Chris told host Drew Barrymore. "Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."

To see the couple's cutest photos together, keep scrolling!

Instagram
Time to Check-In: They're Engaged!

Just weeks after confirming their romance, the You actor and celeb hairdresser got engaged, a source confirmed to E! News April 5.

Instagram
Best in Snow

The celebrity hairstylist shared a sweet snap of the pair from a ski vacation to Instagram March 23.

Instagram
Apple of Each Other's Eye

In late March, Chris captioned a series of photos from their recent getaways together: "Apple of my eye." His post came just days after he confirmed their romance, gushing that he's "very happy" and "very much in love."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Stepping Out in Style

Shortly after their vacation, the pair attended the Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on March 8.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

After the White Lotus star shared photos from their getaway, Chris complimented the actor by writing in the comments section alongside a heart emoji, "Stud."

 

instagram.com/lukasgage
Turning Up the Heat

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton first sparked romance rumors when they posted photos from their vacation to Mexico together in late February.

