Breaking Down the 2023 Met Gala's Karl Lagerfeld Theme

Prepare to see oh so many double-Cs on the first Monday in May.

The 2023 Met Gala is set to pay tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, with Vogue previously announcing that the theme for this year's benefit is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The exclusive event, which takes place on May 11 and serves as a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is intended to "honor" the iconic Chanel creative director, who passed away in 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

With Karl having helmed some of the most recognizable fashion houses in the world (Chloé, Fendi, his own eponymous brand) in his 65 years in fashion, attendees will have plenty to pull inspiration from as they put together their looks for the Met Gala. But what does the theme mean exactly? And what is the dress code for the affair?

Ahead of the Super Bowl of fashion, we're breaking down everything you need to know about "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty":