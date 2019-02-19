Nearly a month later, he has passed away, sending shockwaves through the industry he had long been at the helm of.

"For the traditional greeting at the end of the show, Mr. Lagerfeld, Artistic Director of Chanel, who was feeling tired, asked Virginie Viard , Director of the Creative Studio of the House, to represent him and greet the guests alongside the bride," Chanel said in a statement in January. "Virginie Viard as Creative Studio Director and Eric Pfrunder as Chanel's Director of Image continue to work with him and follow through with the brand's collections and image campaigns."

On Tuesday, Chanel confirmed its beloved creative director has died at the age of 85. While the cause of Lagerfeld's death is unknown at this time, he was absent from the most recent Chanel couture fashion show in Paris last month, sparking concern over what stopped him from taking his usual bow.

Immediately, colleagues, friends, admirers and fans took to social media to pay modern tribute to the late legend. Famous names like Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid expressed their shock, heartbreak and love for Lagerfeld.

Instagram Penelope Cruz "There will always be a place in my heart for you, my dear Karl. I will never forget your kindness, your generosity and how much we have laughed together," the actress wrote online. "I will truly treasure those moments forever. You have inspired us in so many ways! Thank you, maestro. I love you."

Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow "Dearest @karllagerfeld there will never be another like you," the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for your incredible contribution to fashion and wit."

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Dior Naomi Campbell "Karl .. too many memories to write ... , I THANK YOU , THANK YOU, THANK YOU !!!" the catwalk icon wrote on Instagram. "For taking the chance on 16 year old girl from South London and opening my eyes . May you Rest with Highest."

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld Winnie Harlow "After my first campaign you were asked on French television what you thought of me and you said you would have to meet me to truly know. I sent the interview to my French girl friend to translate and was elated you knew of my existence. Years later during fashion week in Paris you and your family walked into the restaurant my team and i were in and sat at the table next to us," the model recalled on social media. "All i could do was stare as this legend was sitting an arm stretch away. I got up and walked passed your table only to go to the bathroom and check my hair before strutting to your table and introducing myself. You told me you knew who i was and that the grace i walked with reminded you of a young Naomi Campbell. Wow.. those words will ring in my head forever. I'm happy i got to know what you thought of me. You're greatly missed. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family, you're in my prayers."

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images Elton John "What a talent. What an appetite for life," the music legend wrote on Instagram. "Wonderful and lethal company. Never a dull moment. Love, Elton xx."

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Jessica Simpson "I don't even recall him knowing my name, but man did I know his," the designer wrote on social media. "We have lost a true genius in the fashion world. His designs remain with us forever. RIP."

Franziska Krug/Getty Images Victoria Beckham "So incredibly sad to hear this," the designer wrote online. "Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP."

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Lindsay Lohan "My heart is broken," Lohan wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for everything x."

Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images Diane Kruger "Karl.....I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you," the actress wrote on Instagram. "I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination. I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter...I'm heartbroken I was too late. Rest In Peace, I adore you."

Kris Jenner via Twiter Kris Jenner "You brought so much beauty, style and grace to this world," the momager wrote online. "Karl, you will forever be a true legend, an icon, an inspiration. It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns. There will never be another like you, my dear friend, and you will be truly missed."

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock Gigi Hadid "I'm so heartbroken I almost don't have words..There will never be another Karl Lagerfeld. Every second with you was an honor, joy, and inspiration. I wish I could give you one last hug. I love you Karl. Thank you for everything," Hadid wrote on Instagram. "Rest In Peace."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for V Magazine Bella Hadid "Nothing feels right today..at a loss for words and so heartbroken by the loss of Karl. His humor, wit, love and passion for fashion will live on forever," she said on Instagram. "Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process. Every time I saw you it felt like the first time & I will miss your hugs so much. I feel so lucky to have been in your presence. Sending my love to the Lagerfeld family and to all closest to him. I am so sorry. We all love you so much. Rest In Peace KL."

