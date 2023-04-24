DWTS' Len Goodman Dead at 78: Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and More Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The ballroom has lost a legend.

Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman has died.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," his manager Jackie Gill said in a statement obtained by NBC News on April 24. "A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

According to the BBC, Goodman passed away April 22 at a hospice in Kent, England, and was surrounded by his family. The news organization reported his death came after a battle with bone cancer.

Goodman's death comes five months after the judge, who first joined Dancing With the Stars in 2005, announced his departure from the show, citing his desire to spend more time with his family in Britain. After the professional dancer and coach—who also served as a judge on the BBC program Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2016—passed away, several members of the Dancing With the Stars family paid tribute, including his fellow judges.