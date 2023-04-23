Kim Kardashian and Engaged Couple Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage Have Fun Night at Usher Concert

Kim Kardashian flew her friends, including Chris Appleton and his fiancé Lukas Gage, to Las Vegas to attend an Usher concert. See pics from their evening together.

Squad goals!

Kim Kardashian recently flew some friends, including her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and his new fiancéYou actor Lukas Gage, on her private jet to Las Vegas to attend one of Usher residency concerts at Park MGM. On April 22, the SKIMS founder shared selfie videos of herself sitting in between the couple during the group's night out.

She included footage of herself, Chris and Lukas preparing to boarding the plane, all wearing outfits that included black leather. She also posted clips of the group singing along at the show. At one point, the couple sneaked in a kiss behind Kim.

In another video shared by the Kardashians star, Lukas looks shocked while watching Usher pretended to hump his mic stand—one of his signature concert moves. Later on in the show, the singer performed while standing right in front of Kim and her group, who were seated in a VIP area.

The moment marked a long awaited one, as Kim was supposed to attend an Usher concert in Las Vegas with Khloe Kardashian,  Kris Jenner, and friends Olivia PiersonNatalie HalcroTracy RomulusMalika HaqqKhadijah Haqq and Stephanie Shepherd in honor of her 42nd birthday back in October.

photos
Kim Kardashian's 42nd Birthday Trip That Never Was

However, they were forced to cut their trip short. Her plane was unable to land in Las Vegas due to extreme weather conditions, so the pilot turned around and flew the group back to Los Angeles, where they hit up an In-N-Out Burger instead.

"Finally made it to see @usher but my girls are mad they aren't here," she wrote. "Soooo I just have to come back with them ASAP."

Kim's weekend trip took place more than two weeks after a source confirmed to E! News that Chris, who has also worked with celebs such as Jennifer Lopez, and Lukas, also known for roles on Euphoria and White Lotus, are engaged.

The two had sparked romance rumors this past February with joint outings and Instagram photos from a vacation to Mexico. In March, the hairstylist confirmed their relationship on The Drew Barrymore Show, saying that he is "very happy" and "very much in love" with the actor.

See pics from the couple's to Las Vegas with Kim below:

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
All Aboard

In April 2023, Kim Kardashian flew her friends, including engaged couple Chris Appleton—her hairstylist—and You actor Lukas Gage, to Las Vegas to watch an Usher concert.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Usher Serenades the Group
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The Big Three
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kisses!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
OMG

Lukas reacts to watching Usher perform one of his signature concert moves.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Rocking Out
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Singing Along
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Squad Goals

