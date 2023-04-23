Kim Kardashian and Engaged Couple Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage Have Fun Night at Usher Concert

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Power Ranger in Sexy Pink Catsuit

Squad goals!

Kim Kardashian recently flew some friends, including her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and his new fiancé, You actor Lukas Gage, on her private jet to Las Vegas to attend one of Usher residency concerts at Park MGM. On April 22, the SKIMS founder shared selfie videos of herself sitting in between the couple during the group's night out.

She included footage of herself, Chris and Lukas preparing to boarding the plane, all wearing outfits that included black leather. She also posted clips of the group singing along at the show. At one point, the couple sneaked in a kiss behind Kim.

In another video shared by the Kardashians star, Lukas looks shocked while watching Usher pretended to hump his mic stand—one of his signature concert moves. Later on in the show, the singer performed while standing right in front of Kim and her group, who were seated in a VIP area.

The moment marked a long awaited one, as Kim was supposed to attend an Usher concert in Las Vegas with Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and friends Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Tracy Romulus, Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq and Stephanie Shepherd in honor of her 42nd birthday back in October.