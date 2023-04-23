Zendaya Takes Coachella 2023 Stage for Surprise First Live Performance in 8 Years

Zendaya gave a surprise performance at Coachella, marking the first time she's performed music onstage since 2015. Find out more about her stage return.

Zendaya just hit "Replay" on her onstage music career, for a special occasion.

The Euphoria actress made a surprise appearance at the Coachella 2023 festival April 22, joining British musician Labrinth during his set to perform their song "I'm Tired" and "All for Us," which were both featured on the HBO series. 

This marked Zendaya's first live music performance since she took the stage for her own concert in Los Angeles in 2015, after touring on and off for three years prior. For her onstage return at Coachella, the Emmy winner wore a sleeveless pink ruffled mini dress over a white tank top. She paired the look with black, over-the-knee boots.

"I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night," she wrote on her Instagram Stories after the performance. "Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight...wow my heart is so full, I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I'm so grateful."

The Spiderman actress first released music in 2011, initially as part of soundtracks to the Disney Channel series that made her famous, Shake It Up!. In 2013, Zendaya dropped her first and only full solo album, Zendaya, which included her debut single, "Replay," a song that just earlier this month was certified three-times Platinum.

However, just last year, she expressed her reluctance to return to her music career. "I was talking to [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson] about this earlier. I was like I don't know if I could ever be a pop star," she told fellow Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield in a Variety chat. "It's because as an actor, there's a level of anonymity that I get to have, which I really like."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

See more photos of Zendaya, plus Labrinth and other stars performing onstage at Coachella 2023:

