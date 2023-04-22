Princess Eugenie's Son August and Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna Enjoy a Day at the Zoo

Watch : Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2!

Royal cousin cuteness!

On April 22, Princess Eugenie shared a rare Instagram pic of her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 2, standing together with her sister Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, 19 months, while watching penguins swim in a tank at the London Zoo.

"It's World Earth Day and today is all about celebrating our planet and people doing amazing things that help protect it," Eugenie wrote. "August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo. It's part of the Zoological Society of London @zsllondonzoo a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife. Every time you visit you are supporting their work."

Eugenie also shared a pic of her son walking under a cherry blossom tree with his dad, her husband Jack Brooksbank. The princess, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, also posted a pic of herself cleaning oysters.