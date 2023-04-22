Queen Camilla’s Son Tom Parker Bowles Makes Rare Comments on Her Marriage to King Charles

Watch : Why Sarah Ferguson Isn't Attending King Charles' Coronation

Tom Parker Bowles has shared royally rare words on his mother Queen Camilla's marriage to King Charles III.

Leading up to the monarch and his wife's coronation, the 48-year-old, whose father is Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, shared his thoughts on the couple's relationship.

"I don't care what anyone says. This wasn't any sort of end game," Tom said on the April 20 episode of The News Agents. "She married the person she loved and this is what happened."

Camilla and Charles' head-turning romance initially stirred controversy. The two met in 1970 and kept a close relationship over the years. That tight connection remained even when Charles was married to Princess Diana, who he welcomed sons Prince William and Prince Harry with in 1982 and 1984, respectively.

Two years before officially divorcing Diana in 1996, Charles admitted in a 1994 interview with British journalist Jonathan Dimbleby that he remained faithful to the Princess of Wales "until it became clear that the marriage had irretrievably broken down."