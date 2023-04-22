Queen Camilla’s Son Tom Parker Bowles Makes Rare Comments on Her Marriage to King Charles

Tom Parker Bowles has shared royally rare words on his mother Queen Camilla's marriage to King Charles III.
Leading up to the monarch and his wife's coronation, the 48-year-old, whose father is Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, shared his thoughts on the couple's relationship.
"I don't care what anyone says. This wasn't any sort of end game," Tom said on the April 20 episode of The News Agents. "She married the person she loved and this is what happened."
Camilla and Charles' head-turning romance initially stirred controversy. The two met in 1970 and kept a close relationship over the years. That tight connection remained even when Charles was married to Princess Diana, who he welcomed sons Prince William and Prince Harry with in 1982 and 1984, respectively.
Two years before officially divorcing Diana in 1996, Charles admitted in a 1994 interview with British journalist Jonathan Dimbleby that he remained faithful to the Princess of Wales "until it became clear that the marriage had irretrievably broken down."
In 1995, two years before her death, Diana said in a BBC Panorama interview that she too had had an affair, and that with regard to herself, Charles and Camilla, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."
Also in 1995, Camilla divorced Tom's father.
Fast forward years later, and Harry wrote in his 2023 memoir Spare that he and his brother William were more than against their father marrying Camilla.
"Despite Willy and I urging him not to, Pas was going ahead," Harry wrote. "We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings. We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he'd always loved, the woman Fate might've intended for him in the first place. Whatever bitterness or sorrow we felt over the closing of another loop in Mummy's story, we understood that it was beside the point."
NBC News reached out to Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and a rep for Prince Harry. All have declined to comment.
Following the September 2022 death of Queen Elizabeth II, Camila and Charles' coronation is set to take place May 6. During the service, Charles will be formally crowned alongside Camilla.
As for if Harry will be in attendance? A rep for Harry and his wife Meghan Markle told E! News April 12 that Harry will be there to see his father crowned. Meanwhile, Meghan will remain in California with kids Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 22 months.
At the time, Buckingham Palace also confirmed Harry's attendance for the coronation.
During Tom's appearance on the April 20 episode of The News Agents podcast, when asked if there was any "panic" surrounding the topic of Harry and Meghan's attendance, he noted, "That has nothing to do with me at all."