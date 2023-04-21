Kate Middleton Gives a Clue on Her Coronation Outfit for King Charles III's Regal Celebration

Kate Middleton will be wearing something blue for King Charles III's coronation.

On the U.K. talk show This Morning April 21, co-host Alison Hammond said that while meeting the Princess of Wales during her and husband Prince William's recent trip to Birmingham, she asked her straight up what she will be wearing for the May 6 event.

"I said, 'I feel like you're going to wear blue," Alison said. "She's like, 'There is a hint of blue.'"

Following their encounter, Alison had shared a selfie of herself with Kate and William on Instagram April 20. "These two are Everything," she captioned the pic. "@princeandprincessofwales Thanks for popping by in birmingham. Next time dinner at my place !"

The couple responded, "Always fun Alison, it's always fun!" and included a red heart emoji.

Kate has often worn blue to royal engagements—literally. She famously wore a dark blue silk Issa wrap dress to a 2010 photo call with William on the day they announced their plans to marry.