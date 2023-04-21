Why Sleuths Have Determined Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Is Coming Soon

A major clue about the timeline of Only Murders in the Building's third season has been revealed and we're officially on the case. Come and get a look at the message that has fans wanting more.

There's only good news in the building—for the moment.

After months of behind-the-scenes clues and head-turning announcements of cast additions, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building has officially finished filming its third season. And in celebration, star Selena Gomez reflected on the moment by sharing a sweet photo of herself alongside co-star Meryl Streep.

"Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," the singer captioned her April 19 Instagram post featuring the duo. "It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I'll post more soon. But I'll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."

The comedy's official Instagram page also celebrated the end of filming by posting the same snap of the two actresses, noting, "That's a wrap on Meryl Streep! Can't wait for you to see what we have in store for OMITB Season 3."

And it's safe to say that fans are ready for the cast—which also includes Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd—as well as in addition to Streep, season 3 newcomers Jesse Williams and Ashley Park—to delve into a new mystery.

"ONLY LEGENDS IN THE BUILDING SOO EXCITED," one person wrote. Added another, "WHO DO I NEED TO PAY TO GET SEASON 3 NOW?" Meanwhile, a third commented, "I can't wait to see u guys again come on hurry up to the premiere."

ICYMI, the teaser for the show's upcoming season released in March sets the scene for a Broadway-centered arc, which features Paul's Ben Glenroy as the latest victim. And as Selena's character Mabel aptly noted, "Who are we without a homicide?"

Come and get all the info you need about the new season right here.

