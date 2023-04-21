Why Sleuths Have Determined Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Is Coming Soon

Watch : Only Murders in the Building: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

There's only good news in the building—for the moment.

After months of behind-the-scenes clues and head-turning announcements of cast additions, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building has officially finished filming its third season. And in celebration, star Selena Gomez reflected on the moment by sharing a sweet photo of herself alongside co-star Meryl Streep.

"Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," the singer captioned her April 19 Instagram post featuring the duo. "It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I'll post more soon. But I'll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."

The comedy's official Instagram page also celebrated the end of filming by posting the same snap of the two actresses, noting, "That's a wrap on Meryl Streep! Can't wait for you to see what we have in store for OMITB Season 3."