Sofia Richie's Fiancé Elliot Grainge Gives Rare Glimpse Into Their Cozy Home Life

Watch : Sofia Richie Shares RARE Glimpse Into Bridal Preparations

Elliot Grainge is offering a peek into his private world with fiancée Sofia Richie.

The music executive, 29, recently shared the way he and the model, 24, enjoy spending time together at home. As he noted to the Los Angeles Times in an interview published April 20, "My happy place is with my girl on the couch binging a TV series where we argue about which episode we're on."

Elliot—the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge—doesn't often give glimpses into the couple's personal lives. While Sofia has more than 8.2 million Instagram followers, he prefers to stay more private.

"You can't help who you fall in love with," the founder of record label 10K Projects told the newspaper. "I really try and keep the profile as low as possible."

And it won't be long before Elliot and Sofia say "I do." Over the past few days, the influencer has shared a series of social media snaps of the pair celebrating in the South of France ahead of the wedding. Her father, singer Lionel Richie, commented underneath one post, "Are you ready…?" with a heart emoji.