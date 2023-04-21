Sofia Richie's Fiancé Elliot Grainge Gives Rare Glimpse Into Their Cozy Home Life

Elliot Grainge is offering a peek into his private world with fiancée Sofia Richie.
The music executive, 29, recently shared the way he and the model, 24, enjoy spending time together at home. As he noted to the Los Angeles Times in an interview published April 20, "My happy place is with my girl on the couch binging a TV series where we argue about which episode we're on."
Elliot—the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge—doesn't often give glimpses into the couple's personal lives. While Sofia has more than 8.2 million Instagram followers, he prefers to stay more private.
"You can't help who you fall in love with," the founder of record label 10K Projects told the newspaper. "I really try and keep the profile as low as possible."
And it won't be long before Elliot and Sofia say "I do." Over the past few days, the influencer has shared a series of social media snaps of the pair celebrating in the South of France ahead of the wedding. Her father, singer Lionel Richie, commented underneath one post, "Are you ready…?" with a heart emoji.
Elliot proposed to Sofia during a trip to Hawaii in April 2022, with her announcing the news on Instagram by sharing pictures from the proposal and writing, "Forever isn't long enough @elliot."
Since then, Sofia has continued to keep fans updated on their road to the altar. She recently shared that she converted to Judaism and had previously posted pictures from her bridal shower and bachelorette party, which of course were attended by sister Nicole Richie.
While Elliot and Sofia first sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2021—about a year after her breakup with Scott Disick—they've known each other for years.
"I've known him since he was 12, how about that?" Lionel told Access in April 2022 after the proposal. "So, it was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who he is. They are so happy. And as a papa, and as a dad, that's my little girl. So, she's in good hands."