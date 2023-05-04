Why Princess Anne's Children Don't Have Royal Titles

Watch : Why Meghan Markle Isn't Attending The Royal Coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's upcoming coronation is a full family affair, but not all of the members have royal titles.

Take Charles' nephew Peter Phillips and niece Zara Tindall for example. While their mother Princess Anne—the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip—has had a royal title attached to her name since birth, the brother-sister duo were not given one when they were born in 1977 and 1981, respectively.

Why? According to Anne, who shares her kids with her first husband Mark Phillips, it was so that she could give them a simpler childhood.

"I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," she told Vanity Fair in 2020. "So I think that was probably the right thing to do."

The unconventional decision led Peter, 45, and Zara, 41, to have fulfilling careers outside of royal duties.