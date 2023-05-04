Why Princess Anne's Children Don't Have Royal Titles

Princess Anne's children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips are set to attend King Charles III's coronation on May 6, but don't expect them to use any royal titles at the event. Find out why.

By Gabrielle Chung May 04, 2023 9:00 AMTags
RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesKing Charles IIIQueen Camilla
Watch: Why Meghan Markle Isn't Attending The Royal Coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's upcoming coronation is a full family affair, but not all of the members have royal titles.

Take Charles' nephew Peter Phillips and niece Zara Tindall for example. While their mother Princess Anne—the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip—has had a royal title attached to her name since birth, the brother-sister duo were not given one when they were born in 1977 and 1981, respectively.

Why? According to Anne, who shares her kids with her first husband Mark Phillips, it was so that she could give them a simpler childhood.

"I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," she told Vanity Fair in 2020. "So I think that was probably the right thing to do."

The unconventional decision led Peter, 45, and Zara, 41, to have fulfilling careers outside of royal duties.

photos
All About King Charles III's Reign

After graduating from the University of Exeter with a sports science degree, Peter worked for Jaguar, Williams Racing and the Royal Bank of Scotland before landing a managing director job at sports and entertainment agency SEL UK in 2012. 

Meanwhile, Zara studied at her older brother's alma mater before pursuing an equestrian career. She won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, where her own mother—an accomplished horse rider herself—was on hand to present the award.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Antony Jones/Getty Images

"Her father had been a successful equestrian and won a lot more medals [than I] so you do slightly wonder if having two parents who've been in that situation helped," Anne remarked in her Vanity Fair interview. "Zara was always a natural and it was really a question of whether she felt that was something she really wanted to do, and she did and she was very thorough and applied herself to it."

The royal added of Zara's choice in career, "She was quite rightly very successful."

Peter's two daughters Savannah, 12 and Isla, 11—who he shares with and his ex-wife Autumn Kelly—do not hold royal titles since he was not given one. The situation is the same for Zara and her husband Mike Tindall's kids: Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas, 2.

But despite lacking royal titles, Peter and Zara are still technically in the line to the British throne due to their parentage.

To see the order of succession after Charles, who will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla on May 6, keep scrolling. 

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Suffering Medical Emergency

2

Billie Lourd Calls Out Carrie Fisher’s Siblings for Public “Attacks”

3

Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

Hollie Adams/Getty Images
Prince William

King Charles III and the late Princess Diana's first child and Queen Elizabeth II's grandson. 

Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child, King Charles' grandson and Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchild. 

The Duchess
Princess Charlotte

The first and only daughter of Prince William. 

The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Louis

Prince William's third child. 

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

King Charles' second son.

Toby Melville /PA Wire
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Photo by Misan Harriman, Copyright owned by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ©2022
Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry's second child. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Andrew, Duke of York

The second oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and younger brother to King Charles.

Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock
Beatrice of York

The oldest daughter of Prince Andrew. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Sienna Elizabeth

The first official photo of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli's first daughter has yet to be released.

David Mirzoeff - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie of York

Prince Andrew's second daughter. 

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son.

Getty Images
Prince Edward, Earl of Essex

Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son and and younger brother to King Charles.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
James, Viscount Severn

Son of Prince Edward.

Alpha Press/Shutterstock
Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Daughter of Prince Edward.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Princess Anne, the Princess Royal

The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and and younger sister to King Charles.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Peter Phillips

The son of Princess Anne. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Savannah Phillips

The first daughter of Peter Phillips and the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Isla Phillips

The second daughter of Peter Phillips and the great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Zara Tindall

The daughter of Princess Anne. 

Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence After Suffering Medical Emergency

2

Billie Lourd Calls Out Carrie Fisher’s Siblings for Public “Attacks”

3

Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

4

Maria Menounos Shares Battle With Stage 2 Pancreatic Cancer

5

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sex Confessions About Brad Pitt & Ben Affleck