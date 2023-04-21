Scream’s Josh Segarra Seriously Wants to Form a Pro Wrestling Tag Team With Bad Bunny

Josh Segarra is serious about stepping into the squared circle.
The star of Scream VI and The Other Two—which returns for season three on HBO Max May 4—exclusively told E! News he's ready to put his decades-long fandom of professional wrestling into practice.
"I'm waiting on the call. I'm ready," Josh insisted. "I've got promos I can cut right now on whoever they need me to. You want me to go face or heel? You want me to take bumps? I'll go over the top rope in the Royal Rumble!"
In fact, the Big Door Prize star already has a storyline in mind, saying, "Let me tag up with my boy Bad Bunny."
For those who don't know, Bad Bunny—a devoted wrestling fan himself—has made multiple appearances in the ring for WWE since debuting at the company's 2021 Royal Rumble.
Josh has long been connected to the world of wrestling himself, even supporting the corner of his Arrow co-star Stephen Amell during his match at All Elite Wrestling's All In in 2018.
Now, as the father of three young boys—Gus, 7, Hank, 3 and Beau, 4 months—with wife Brace, Josh has worked to pass down his passion for pro wrestling to his kids.
"We've set up mattresses in the middle of our living room with pillows," the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star said. "A lot of wrestling happened."
Josh, perhaps unsurprisingly, took the entire thing very seriously.
"I've properly shown them how to do a match in a ring," he explained, "and how to properly set up opposing crews against each other."
Wrestling aspirations aside, Josh is in the midst of having one heck of a moment in his acting career. In the span of less than two months, Scream VI, The Big Door Prize and The Other Two will all drop—and it's not something he takes for granted.
"I never knew to dream this big as a kid," Josh acknowledged. "Honestly, I'm a kid from Orlando. I'm first and foremost a fan. I will never stop being a fan of this. So, for me to have an opportunity to be lucky and have these folks give me a chance to keep playing, it means the world to me."
Spoken like a true champion.
The Big Door Prize is available to stream now on Apple TV+. Season three of The Other Two premieres May 4 on HBO Max.