Scream’s Josh Segarra Seriously Wants to Form a Pro Wrestling Tag Team With Bad Bunny

Watch : Josh Segarra Said He's "Waiting on the Call" to Join WWE

Josh Segarra is serious about stepping into the squared circle.

The star of Scream VI and The Other Two—which returns for season three on HBO Max May 4—exclusively told E! News he's ready to put his decades-long fandom of professional wrestling into practice.

"I'm waiting on the call. I'm ready," Josh insisted. "I've got promos I can cut right now on whoever they need me to. You want me to go face or heel? You want me to take bumps? I'll go over the top rope in the Royal Rumble!"

In fact, the Big Door Prize star already has a storyline in mind, saying, "Let me tag up with my boy Bad Bunny."

For those who don't know, Bad Bunny—a devoted wrestling fan himself—has made multiple appearances in the ring for WWE since debuting at the company's 2021 Royal Rumble.

Josh has long been connected to the world of wrestling himself, even supporting the corner of his Arrow co-star Stephen Amell during his match at All Elite Wrestling's All In in 2018.