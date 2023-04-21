Paige DeSorbo Shares the No. 1 Affordable Accessory You Need to Elevate Your Wardrobe

We interviewed Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Paige DeSorbo is the resident fashionista on Summer House. The Bravo star always delivers with scene-stealing ensembles that her fans can't get enough of. Thankfully, she doesn't gatekeep and she loves recommending affordable fashion finds.
For the My E!ssentials series, Paige shared a reversible belt from Amazon that has become her go-to accessory. She explained, "It looks like any normal belt. Totally changes the look of any outfit, but the best thing about it is that it's actually double-sided." It's basically two belts in one, which makes it a travel must-have, according to Paige.
You can elevate the look of any outfit with this belt and it's a versatile piece you can easily style all year long.
CR Reversible Belt
This reversible belt is available in sizes ranging from 2 to 18 and there are four color combinations to choose from.
Paige isn't the only Amazon shopper who loves this belt. Here are some rave reviews from Amazon customers.
CR Reversible Belt Reviews
A shopper declared, "Great value! While I absolutely love that this belt is genuine QUALITY leather, the fact that it's reversible completely takes the cake. You truly get 2 belts in one - a black and a brown. You just flip around (spin around?) the buckle when you want to wear it the other way so you can poke the metal piece in the hole. There was a bit of a learning experience curve with that for me, as I'm not really used to reversible buckles. The brown is super neutral, as is the gold on the buckle. This belt was a great choice."
Another shared, "The leather belt is a classic and comes in both of the most desirable colors. It is a good width but still fits in the belt loops of my pants. The buckle is easy to turn so that the belt is really reversible with brown and black options. It's great for travel so you can have both color options in one. The leather is soft and supple and also sturdy. It fits well and has holes to accommodate a change in sizes either way. It's a good addition to my wardrobe."
Someone reviewed, "I needed a black belt but found this gem. I love that it flips to brown. Worth every dime!"
"Cute and attention getting. That what I was looking for. Just dropped 50 lbs. and feel so good I want folks to notice me more," a shopper reviewed.
If want to shop more recommendations from Paige, you'll love her summer beauty recommendations.