Bachelor Nation's Sean Lowe Says Son Needed E.R. Trip After Family Dog Bit Him

Watch : Sean Lowe Reflects on The Bachelor 10 Years Later & Chris Harrison

The Bachelor alumni Sean Lowe and wife Catherine Giudice Lowe recently made the difficult decision to rehome their dog, Gus, after a pair of incidents involving their kids.

Sean explained on his Instagram Stories April 19 that the Bullmastiff had bitten their daughter Mia, 3, and later, their eldest son Samuel, 6— who was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"Ya'll know how much I loved that dog. And he was such a great dog. Great with the kids, well-trained, and he was so full of love," wrote the former reality star, who also shares son Isaiah, 4, with Catherine. "However, he showed a couple instanced of resource guarding in the past when he snapped at/bit Mia."

With professional help, Sean attempted to have Gus further trained before ultimately deciding they needed to rehome him.

"We did everything in our power to keep it from happening again (the list is long)," he said. "But one night several weeks ago, Samuel bent down to pet Gus and Gus bit him on the side of the head. The result was a trip to the E.R. and a staple in the head."