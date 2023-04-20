Here’s What Joe Alwyn Has Been Up to Amid Taylor Swift Breakup

Watch : Did Taylor Swift Hint at Joe Alwyn Breakup on The Eras Tour?

Joe Alwyn is living out his wildest dreams.



Following his split from Taylor Swift, the 32-year-old already has already filled the blank spaces in his calendar—as he's currently filming The Brutalist in Hungary.



As for the proof, Joe's co-star Emma Laird shared a few snaps to Instagram April 19, captioning her carousel, "Moments in March." In the third photo included, the Conservations with Friends alum was seen flashing a smile while on a green scooter.



In addition to Joe and Emma, The Brutalist will also feature Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce, according to a press release. And though additional details about Joe's role aren't known just yet, the film is set to highlight "both monumental heights and devastating lows" throughout an architect's life.

"The Brutalist chronicles thirty years of an artist's life and his enduring creative journey," a synopsis of the film reads. "When visionary architect László Toth (Brody) and his wife Erzsébet (Jones) flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy in America, a mysterious and wealthy client (Pearce) ends up changing their lives forever."