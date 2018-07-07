Guy Pearce Clarifies Comments About "Handsy" Kevin Spacey

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 7, 2018 4:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kevin Spacey, Guy Pearce

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage, Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

Guy Pearce wants to clarify his remarks about Kevin Spacey acting "handsy" around him.

On an episode of Andrew Denton's show Interview earlier this week, Pearce said Spacey, his co-star L.A. Confidential, was an "amazing" and "incredible" actor but that he had a "slightly difficult time" with him, saying, "he's a handsy guy...Thankfully I was 29 and not 14." His remarks come months after more than a dozen men accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.

Pearce told Australia's Fairfax Media he wished to clarify his comments regarding Spacey, saying that while he was not sexually assaulted, he was made to feel uncomfortable.

"I very much understand that it's too sensitive a topic to be brushed off," he said in a statement on Saturday, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "I addressed and handled the situation when it took place, hence my regret at making it public now."

Spacey has not commented on Pearce's initial interview comments or recent statement

Read

Seth MacFarlane Addresses Family Guy's 2005 Kevin Spacey Joke

Meanwhile, London and Los Angeles police are investigating several sexual misconduct claims against Spacey. The 58-year-old Oscar winner has not commented on the inquiries. No charges have been filed.

 

Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp was the first person to publicly accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct, saying the actor made an unwanted sexual advance toward him when he was 14. Spacey apologized, saying he did not remember the encounter, and also came out publicly as gay. He then checked into a treatment center.

Spacey's publicist and talent agency dropped Spacey amid the scandal, which also prompted Netflix to fire Spacey from House of Cards. Christopher Plummer later replaced the actor in the film All the Money in the World.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Guy Pearce , Kevin Spacey , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kris Jenner, Portofino

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Celebrate Milo Ventimiglia's Birthday By Voting for His Best TV Role of All Time

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich, Wedding

Relive Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Fairy-Tale Wedding One Year Later

Milo Ventimiglia, Birthday Feature

From Bad-Boy Boyfriend to America's Dad: How Milo Ventimigla Survived Hollywood and Found Lasting Success

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Their 2-Year Anniversary With a Hawaiian Getaway—and Another Ring!

Halsey Breaks Down at First Concert After G-Eazy Split

Queer Eye

Queer Eye Season 2 Sweethearts William and Shannan Are Married

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.