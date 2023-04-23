Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller Explain Importance of Somebody Somewhere’s Queer Representation

Somebody Somewhere is not backing down in season two.
Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller star on the HBO comedy—which returns April 23—as Sam and her co-worker and gay best friend Joel, respectively. Based loosely on Bridget's own upbringing in Kansas, the show features a diverse cast of other queer characters—including Fred Rococo, played by trans actor Murray Hill—whose storylines play pivotal roles in season two.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bridget and Jeff explained why the queer representation on the show is more important than ever.
"It's a reflection of real life," Bridget said. "I think it's important to see people as they are for who they are. One of the conceits [of the show] is, 'If I hadn't moved to New York, what would my life be like in Kansas?' This is largely what it would be like. This is the kind of people I love and relate to. You just want to show people being people."
Jeff, who grew up in a religious family in the heart of Texas, explained that the show manages to be impactful without really even trying.
"I don't think the show set out to be some sort of political statement," Jeff explained. "But I think that the personal is political, especially in the times we're living in right now. It's this beautiful thing to show, first of all, that there are queer people in the Midwest. I think, a lot of times, we think there's just a dearth of queer people there."
Furthermore, Jeff hopes the queer representation on Somebody Somewhere will prove that "members of the LGBTQIA+ community are just members of your community who are just people and humans and not some scary monster."
And the show has managed to impact a wide swath of people Bridget's hometown of Manhattan, Kansas.
"They did a Bridget Everett Day, which was really cool," Bridget said. "I went to the city park, everybody came out. I did the pictures and signed the autographs. All different walks of life talked about how they loved the show and they felt represented well. Talking to queer kids to older farmers and everybody in between. I feel very proud of that."
In fact, the show has helped Bridget gain a newfound appreciation for her roots.
"There was a part in my life where I didn't go home for at least five years," she revealed. "I just didn't want to be home for whatever reason. I think that was me judging Kansas in a way. So, Sam coming home was sort of like Bridget coming home. I've learned to love my hometown all over again."
Season two of Somebody Somewhere premieres April 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.