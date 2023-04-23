Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller Explain Importance of Somebody Somewhere’s Queer Representation

Watch : Somebody Somewhere Stars Discuss Importance of Queer Representation

Somebody Somewhere is not backing down in season two.

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller star on the HBO comedy—which returns April 23—as Sam and her co-worker and gay best friend Joel, respectively. Based loosely on Bridget's own upbringing in Kansas, the show features a diverse cast of other queer characters—including Fred Rococo, played by trans actor Murray Hill—whose storylines play pivotal roles in season two.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bridget and Jeff explained why the queer representation on the show is more important than ever.

"It's a reflection of real life," Bridget said. "I think it's important to see people as they are for who they are. One of the conceits [of the show] is, 'If I hadn't moved to New York, what would my life be like in Kansas?' This is largely what it would be like. This is the kind of people I love and relate to. You just want to show people being people."