Frank Ocean Drops Out of Coachella Due to Leg Injuries

Frank Ocean's time in the desert has dried up.
The musician—who was the Sunday night headliner at Coachella 2023—will not return for the second weekend of the Indio, Calif. music festival, his representative confirmed to E! News.
The rep said that on behalf of "doctor's advice," Frank cannot take to the stage after sustaining "two fractures and a sprain in his left leg."
"Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella," the rep said in a statement April 19. "After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity."
The statement comes after Ocean's April 16 set—his first live concert in nearly six years—raised eyebrows. The performance started almost an hour late, and fans complained they weren't able to see Ocean onstage due to him being positioned far away from the crowd. Ocean, 35, also abruptly ended his show earlier than fans expected due to Coachella's curfew, he said at the time.
Ocean said that despite the complications, he was happy to be at Coachella, per an April 19 statement provided by his reps.
"It was chaotic," Ocean said. "There is some beauty in chaos. It isn't what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I'll see you soon."
The show also contained moments of joy, such as the Channel Orange artist hinting at new music in the future.
"I wanna talk about why we're here, because it's not because of a new album," he said in a fan-captured video. "Not that there's not a new album, but there's not right now."
Ocean also took a moment to reflect on what Coachella meant to him and his brother Ryan Breaux, who died in a car crash in 2020 at age 18.
"My life's changed so much," he said. "I know he would've been so excited to be here with all of us."