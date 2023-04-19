Frank Ocean Drops Out of Coachella Due to Leg Injuries

Watch : Coachella 2023: See Shawn Mendes, Ariana Madix & More

Frank Ocean's time in the desert has dried up.

The musician—who was the Sunday night headliner at Coachella 2023—will not return for the second weekend of the Indio, Calif. music festival, his representative confirmed to E! News.

The rep said that on behalf of "doctor's advice," Frank cannot take to the stage after sustaining "two fractures and a sprain in his left leg."

"Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella," the rep said in a statement April 19. "After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity."

The statement comes after Ocean's April 16 set—his first live concert in nearly six years—raised eyebrows. The performance started almost an hour late, and fans complained they weren't able to see Ocean onstage due to him being positioned far away from the crowd. Ocean, 35, also abruptly ended his show earlier than fans expected due to Coachella's curfew, he said at the time.