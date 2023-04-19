Madison Beer Recalls Trauma of Dealing With Nude Video Leak as a Teen

Watch : Madison Beer Recalls Aftermath of Leaked Videos

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

About a decade ago, a teenage Madison Beer sent some nude videos of herself to her crush. They ended up being leaked online.

Now, the 24-year-old is speaking out about the lasting trauma she endured as a result of the massive privacy violation, which almost derailed her career, and how she almost took her own life in the aftermath.

"Many girls have committed suicide over this. I attempted to over this," the singer said on the Call Her Daddy podcast April 19. "I did attempt. Twice. I'm really grateful that I was obviously unsuccessful. But I think people need to understand that it's really serious and not something to joke about. My life was almost over. I almost died. I almost was dead because of all of this."

On her podcast and in her upcoming memoir, The Half of It, Madison recalled how the leak came to be. The pop star said on Call Her Daddy that at age 15, she sent a "boy that I liked from back home" nude videos of herself, some showing her at age 13 and 14, on Snapchat.