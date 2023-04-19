Cheryl Burke Shares Message on Starting Over After Retirement and Divorce

Watch : Tyler Henry Connects to Man Who Assaulted Cheryl Burke as a Child

Cheryl Burke is on pointe with her latest message.

The Dancing with the Stars alum recently reflected on how she's feeling as she enters her next chapter.

"I'm 38. I'm a trauma survivor. I'm 5 years sober. I'm recently divorced. I retired from my career last year. I feel like in many ways I'm starting over," Cheryl wrote in an Instagram post April 18 alongside a video of herself in nature. "While letting go of the past is helpful, new beginnings scare me and are often overwhelming. I try to stay grateful, but sometimes I get stuck in fear."

As she put it, "I know life will sort itself out, it always does."

Cheryl captioned the video, "Life can be so simple but so complicated at the same time."

Her message comes after some significant life changes in 2022, including her split from husband Matthew Lawrence and retirement from Dancing with the Stars after 26 seasons. Cheryl, who wed the Boy Meets World star in 2019, filed for divorce in February 2022, with the pair finalizing it in September.