Teddi Mellencamp's Past One-Night-Stand With Matt Damon Revealed—and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Teddi Mellencamp is getting real about a past celebrity hookup.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she one had a one-night-stand with an A-list actor in her youth during a new interview with her Two T's in a Pod co-host and fellow Housewife Tamra Judge.

While being grilled about the decades-old tryst on the April 18 Jeff Lewis Live podcast, Tamra revealed Teddi has kept the hookup a secret...until now. "She mentioned it on a podcast and then went back and told the producers, 'Take that guy's name out,'" The Real Housewives of Orange County star told listeners. "So now, I tell people, 'If you guys wanna know, just DM me and I'll tell you who it is.'"

While Teddi was reluctant to reveal the name at first, she did admit of the fling, "I was 20. I had a fake ID to get into the club. He was probably 30, [so] 10 years older."

"I only slept with him one night," the 41-year-old added. "He didn't get my number."