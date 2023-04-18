Cameron Diaz Resumes Filming Back in Action Amid Co-Star Jamie Foxx's Hospitalization

Watch : Jamie Foxx Receives Support From Kerry Washington, LeBron James & More

Cameron Diaz knows the show must go on.

As Jamie Foxx continues receiving care for a recent medical complication, his co-star is returning to work and filming scenes for their upcoming movie Back in Action.

Joined by actress McKenna Roberts, Cameron was spotted shooting in Atlanta, Ga., April 17 with a body double standing in for Jamie. The 50-year-old kept things casual in denim jeans, white sneakers and a matching sweatshirt as cameras rolled at what appeared to be a mock nightclub.

The Soul actor's absence from the Netflix film's set comes days after his daughter Corinne Fox announced that her father recently needed medical care.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote on Instagram April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."