Cameron Diaz Resumes Filming Back in Action Amid Co-Star Jamie Foxx's Hospitalization

Cameron Diaz knows the show must go on.
As Jamie Foxx continues receiving care for a recent medical complication, his co-star is returning to work and filming scenes for their upcoming movie Back in Action.
Joined by actress McKenna Roberts, Cameron was spotted shooting in Atlanta, Ga., April 17 with a body double standing in for Jamie. The 50-year-old kept things casual in denim jeans, white sneakers and a matching sweatshirt as cameras rolled at what appeared to be a mock nightclub.
The Soul actor's absence from the Netflix film's set comes days after his daughter Corinne Fox announced that her father recently needed medical care.
"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote on Instagram April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."
Since the news broke, stars like Viola Davis, LeBron James and Garcelle Beauvais shared well wishes for the actor on social media.
Kerry Washington, who starred alongside Jamie in the films Ray and Django Unchained, shared a throwback photo from a red carpet event. "A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post," she wrote on Instagram April 14. "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbi."
Before Jamie experienced his health scare, he had expressed how excited he was to reunite with Cameron.
Not only was this their first project together since filming Annie in 2014, it also marked Cameron's return to the big screen since her retirement.
"We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, 'Just give the people one more again,'" he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop in August. "We love her, we've been waiting on her and this is just gonna be fantastic."