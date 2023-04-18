Survivor’s Ricard Foyé and Husband Andy Foyé Break Up After 7 Years Together

Watch : Ricard & Andy Foye Break Transgender Barriers With Pregnancies

Survivor's Ricard Foyé and his husband Andy Foyé are stepping away from each other's tribes.

The couple—who are parents to daughter Aurelia, 4, and son Lucia, 2—are breaking up after seven years together.

"Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt," Richard tweeted April 17 alongside a family selfie. "We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies."

Ricard dedicated a message to Andy, whom he eloped with on New Year's Eve 2015 before they hosted a wedding ceremony in May 2018.

"You're my best friend," continued Ricard, who appeared on Survivor's season 41. "Our first family trip as just friends proved even more that we're still soulmates, just in a different way."

Andy has not yet commented publicly on the split.

Ricard and Andy first met while volunteering at a queer youth camp in 2015 and eloped that year. In 2018, Andy, moved by his transgender community, told Ricard he stopped his hormone treatments and was ready to try to have kids and carry them himself.