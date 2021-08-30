Meet the Castaways Competing on Survivor Season 41

Watch : Jeff Probst Explains New Twists Before "Survivor: Winners at War"

Survivor is heading to Fiji—and upping the ante!

On Monday, Aug. 30, CBS revealed the 18 castaways who will be competing for the ultimate prize on season 41: $1 million and the prestigious honor of being the Sole Survivor titleholder. With 20 years already under its belt, Survivor will be kicking off a new era this fall, thanks to a faster, more competitive season than viewers have seen in the past.

According to CBS, the group of competitors, which is made of everyone from an ex-NFL player to a pastor, will be divided up into three teams of six and will face challenges that no other players have experienced. Why? Well, it's not just the accelerated pace contestants should be worried about, as there will be minimal supplies, few reward challenges and so much more.

"I cannot remember a time when I've been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor," host and executive producer Jeff Probst said in a statement. "Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we've ever done."