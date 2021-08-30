2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Meet the Castaways Competing on Survivor Season 41

Who will be the sole survivor of season 41? Get to know the new castaways joining host Jeff Probst on Survivor.

Watch: Jeff Probst Explains New Twists Before "Survivor: Winners at War"

Survivor is heading to Fiji—and upping the ante!

On Monday, Aug. 30, CBS revealed the 18 castaways who will be competing for the ultimate prize on season 41: $1 million and the prestigious honor of being the Sole Survivor titleholder. With 20 years already under its belt, Survivor will be kicking off a new era this fall, thanks to a faster, more competitive season than viewers have seen in the past.

According to CBS, the group of competitors, which is made of everyone from an ex-NFL player to a pastor, will be divided up into three teams of six and will face challenges that no other players have experienced. Why? Well, it's not just the accelerated pace contestants should be worried about, as there will be minimal supplies, few reward challenges and so much more.

"I cannot remember a time when I've been this excited to launch a new season of Survivor," host and executive producer Jeff Probst said in a statement. "Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we've ever done."

And it's not just the castaways who should brace themselves for surprises in season 41, as the network teased that viewers will be given inside scoop into twists before the competitors. Those tuning in can also expect Probst to address viewers directly as the action unfolds.

Fans of Survivor have been waiting for this season for some time, since the COVID-19 pandemic made it so production could not start on time last year. Thankfully, in March 2021, Probst confirmed that the new season was finally underway.

Robert Voets/CBS

For a closer look at the season 41 cast of Survivor, scroll through the images below!

Robert Voets/CBS
Evvie Jagoda

Age: 28 

Hometown: Westchester, NY 

Current Residence: Arlington, MA 

Occupation: PHD student

Robert Voets/CBS
David Voce

Age: 35 

Hometown: Highland, CA 

Current Residence: Chicago, IL 

Occupation: Neurosurgeon  

Robert Voets/CBS
Heather Aldret

Age: 52 

Hometown: Charleston, SC 

Current Residence: Charleston, SC 

Occupation: Stay at Home Mom  

Robert Voets/CBS
Tiffany Seely

Age: 47 

Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, NY

Current Residence: Plainview, NY 

Occupation: Teacher 

Robert Voets/CBS
Deshawn Radden

Age: 26 

Hometown: San Bernardino, CA 

Current Residence: Miami, FL 

Occupation: Medical Student  

Robert Voets/CBS
Brad Reese

Age: 50 

Hometown: Shawnee, WY 

Current Residence: Shawnee, WY 

Occupation: Rancher 

Robert Voets/CBS
Shantel Smith

Age: 34 

Hometown: Toronto, Canada 

Current Residence: Washington, DC 

Occupation:  Pastor 

Robert Voets/CBS
Naseer Muttalif

Age: 37 

Hometown: Sri Lanka 

Current Residence: Morgan Hill, CA 

Occupation: Sales Manager 

Robert Voets/CBS
Eric Abraham

Age: 51 

Hometown: Atlanta, GA 

Current Residence: San Antonio, TX 

Occupation: Cyber Security Analyst 

Robert Voets/CBS
Sara Wilson

Age: 24 

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA 

Current Residence: Boston, MA 

Occupation: Healthcare Consultant 

Robert Voets/CBS
Xander Hastings

Age: 21 

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL 

Current Residence: Chicago, IL 

Occupation:  App Developer 

Robert Voets/CBS
Erika Casupanan

Age: 32 

Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario 

Occupation: Communications Manager 

Robert Voets/CBS
Ricard Foye

Age: 31 

Hometown: Lynnwood, WA 

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, WA 

Occupation: Flight Attendant  

Robert Voets/CBS
Liana Wallace

Age: 20 

Hometown: Evanston, IL 

Current Residence: Washington, DC 

Occupation: College Student 

Robert Voets/CBS
Genie Chen

Age: 46 

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA 

Current Residence: Portland, OR 

Occupation: Grocery clerk 

Robert Voets/CBS
Danny McCray

Age: 33 

Hometown: Houston, TX 

Current Residence: Frisco, TX 

Occupation: Ex-NFL Player 

Robert Voets/CBS
Jairus Robinson

Age: 20 

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK 

Current Residence: Oklahoma City, OK 

Occupation: College Student 

Robert Voets/CBS
Sydney Segal

Age: 26 

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA 

Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY 

Occupation: Law Student 

Robert Voets/CBS
Jeff Probst

Host of Survivor

Season 41 of Survivor debuts with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

