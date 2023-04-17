Sophia Culpo Shares Her Worst Breakup Story One Month After Braxton Berrios Split

If you ask Sophia Culpo, love absolutely is a battlefield.
Just weeks after her breakup from NFL player Braxton Berrios made news, The Culpo Sisters star headed to Indio, Calif., to celebrate Coachella 2023 as a single woman. But while attending Revolve Festival in the desert April 17, Sophia couldn't help but look back on her dating history.
While chatting with E! News' The Rundown about the worst way she's been dumped, the 26-year-old had a wild answer.
"Well, I think when you have to find out on the Internet, it sucks," Sophia exclusively told host Erin Lim Rhodes. "You don't want to be tagged in something and you're like, ‘That's my boyfriend. That doesn't look like me.' That hurts."
While she didn't name the ex in question, she wasn't afraid to kiss and tell about her first celebrity crush. (For more must-see confessions from Coachella, watch E! News April 17 at 11 p.m.)
As it turns out, the Jonas Brothers member the model once had her eyes on just happened to go on to date her sister.
"My first crush was Nick Jonas," Sophia admitted. "I was in high school."
So, was the fondness over before sister Olivia Culpo's two-year relationship with the "Jealous" singer began in 2013?
"The crush was gone by the time they started dating," she added. "The posters were gone. We were in the clear."
Instead of "Burnin Up" for Nick all these years later, Sophia is focused on starting a new chapter of her life. After moving out of the house she once shared with Braxton, the reality star was able to enjoy a weekend at Coachella with her sisters Olivia and Aurora Culpo.
The trio was spotted hanging out at Revolve Festive as well as Neon Carnival on April 15. "Desert vibes," Sophia wrote on Instagram when recapping her trip. "Fun times in the neon desert."
And as she heads back home to Los Angeles, the Boston University grad has a fresh mindset about her future.
"Obviously, the end of anything in your life is a challenge and a new chapter, but it's a new thing," she said on Instagram Stories last month. "Be grateful for the growth. It will always bring you closer to your authentic self. And with that, you attract what's truly meant for you."