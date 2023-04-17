Sophia Culpo Shares Her Worst Breakup Story One Month After Braxton Berrios Split

Watch : Why Olivia Culpo's Sisters Weren't Told About ENGAGEMENT Plans

If you ask Sophia Culpo, love absolutely is a battlefield.

Just weeks after her breakup from NFL player Braxton Berrios made news, The Culpo Sisters star headed to Indio, Calif., to celebrate Coachella 2023 as a single woman. But while attending Revolve Festival in the desert April 17, Sophia couldn't help but look back on her dating history.

While chatting with E! News' The Rundown about the worst way she's been dumped, the 26-year-old had a wild answer.

"Well, I think when you have to find out on the Internet, it sucks," Sophia exclusively told host Erin Lim Rhodes. "You don't want to be tagged in something and you're like, ‘That's my boyfriend. That doesn't look like me.' That hurts."

While she didn't name the ex in question, she wasn't afraid to kiss and tell about her first celebrity crush. (For more must-see confessions from Coachella, watch E! News April 17 at 11 p.m.)

As it turns out, the Jonas Brothers member the model once had her eyes on just happened to go on to date her sister.