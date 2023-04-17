Emma Watson Shares Rare Insight Into Her Private Life in Birthday Message

Watch : Harry Potter TV Series Coming to HBO Max?!

Emma Watson is reflecting on a magical few years.

While celebrating her 33rd birthday April 15, the Harry Potter alum gave a rare look into her private life.

"This is 33. Holy moly," she captioned a series of black-and-white images taken the year before. "Before 29 I hadn't even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let's just say that now I am well acquainted." (For those unaware, Saturn Return means the planet Saturn returned to the same place and degree it was at the time of someone's birth.)

Emma, who hasn't appeared in a major onscreen role since 2019's Little Women, also detailed what she's been up to since maintaining a profile outside of the public eye.

"I stepped away from my life," she shared. "I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!)"

The time has also been filled with personal changes and professional growth, such as directing her first commercial for Prada's Paradoxe Fragrance Campaign, as well as shooting 2022's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.