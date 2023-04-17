The Weeknd’s HBO Show The Idol Has a Premiere Date and a Flashy New Trailer

It's almost time to meet Jocelyn.
HBO shared a new glimpse at its new series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp as world famous pop star Jocelyn and The Weeknd as flashy club owner Tedros, when revealing its June 4 premiere date.
In the April 17 trailer—featuring Britney Spears' "Gimme More"—Troye Sivan's Caleb asks, "When was the last truly f--king nasty, nasty bad pop girl?"
Well, it appears we're about to find out.
Not long after they meet, Tedros tells Jocelyn, "You got the best job in the world. You should be having way more fun."
And evidently the popstar ready to take him up on the offer, as she later says, "He's really, like, unlocked something in me."
As Jocelyn gears up for a renaissance, Tedros is there every step of the way. "Pop music is like the ultimate Trojan horse," he explains. "You get people to dance. You get people to sing along."
Tedros' influence, however mysterious, appears to be working on Jocelyn, who boasts, "I want to be the biggest touring act ever."
Co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, The Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye) and Reza Fahim, The Idol catches up with Jocelyn after a nervous breakdown put a halt to her last tour. And it appears she's pulling out all the stops for her comeback.
"She's determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America," the network description teases. "Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"
The series also stars Dan Levy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.
The Idol premieres June 4 at 9 p.m. on HBO.