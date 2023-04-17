The Weeknd’s HBO Show The Idol Has a Premiere Date and a Flashy New Trailer

Watch : Dionne Warwick Roasts Chance the Rapper & The Weeknd on Twitter

It's almost time to meet Jocelyn.

HBO shared a new glimpse at its new series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp as world famous pop star Jocelyn and The Weeknd as flashy club owner Tedros, when revealing its June 4 premiere date.

In the April 17 trailer—featuring Britney Spears' "Gimme More"—Troye Sivan's Caleb asks, "When was the last truly f--king nasty, nasty bad pop girl?"

Well, it appears we're about to find out.

Not long after they meet, Tedros tells Jocelyn, "You got the best job in the world. You should be having way more fun."

And evidently the popstar ready to take him up on the offer, as she later says, "He's really, like, unlocked something in me."

As Jocelyn gears up for a renaissance, Tedros is there every step of the way. "Pop music is like the ultimate Trojan horse," he explains. "You get people to dance. You get people to sing along."