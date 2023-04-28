Blake Lively Reveals She's Skipping the Met Gala 2023 for This Relatable Activity

Blake Lively will not be in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala. The star-studded event, which will honor late designer Karl Lagerfeld with its theme, "A Line of Beauty," is set for May 1.

Blake Lively won't be spotted on the Met Gala steps this year.

While the Gossip Girl alum typically turns heads on the fashionable red carpet, Blake has confirmed she won't be in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. However, the 35-year-old—who recently welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds—will be keeping an eye on this year's red carpet looks, which will go along with the theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

"I will be watching," she told reporters at the reopening celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in NYC April 27, even joking that she'll wear her beloved 2022 Met Gala look "on my couch on Monday."

At last year's event, Blake stepped out in an Atelier Versace gown, complete with intricate details and an oversized bow. Then, in a striking transformation, the bow was untied on the carpet to reveal green fabric.

It was an iconic and methodical ensemble that paid homage to New York City (and the Met Gala theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion") in more ways than one.

As Live From E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi explained during the event, the outfit represented the Statue of Liberty's changing color over time.

"The transformation is basically from the brown dress to the oxidized green, which is obviously the color of Lady Liberty," Zanna said. "And then this train on the dress, it's basically the hand-painted foil and embroidered celestial map that you will find on the top of the Grand Central Station ceiling."

But the nods to New York did not stop there. Blake told Live From E! that the design on her bodice mirrored the Empire State Building, and that her tiara was a reference to the Statue of Liberty's crown.

"I arrived in copper and then it patinaed to a green," she said before pointing to the bodice of the dress and declaring, "This is architecture from the Empire State Building. Lots of little references."

Indeed, it seems no detail went unaccounted for.

Blake even requested a gem on her crown for every window on the Statue of Liberty.

"She has 25 windows, so I was like, Lorraine [Schwartz], can you put 25 stones?" Blake told Vogue at the time. "She's like, ‘Who's gonna be counting the stones?' I was like, ‘Me. I'm a Virgo.'"

To see a complete look back at Blake's Met Gala style, keep reading!

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
2008

For the Gossip Girl alum's first Met Gala appearance, she donned a Ralph Lauren design.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2009

Blake wore a daring blue Versace dress to the 2009 Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010

The stylish star was back in blue at the 2010 Met Gala, striking a pose in Marchesa this time.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2011

In 2011, a strawberry blonde Blake wore a silver Chanel dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2013

For the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme, Blake wore a strapless Gucci dress paired with drop earrings.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2014

The following year, Blake walked the Met Gala steps in another gorgeous Gucci design.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2016

Pretty in pink! Blake looked beautiful in this pink Gucci dress at the 2016 Met Gala.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic
2017

Showstopper! The actress had cameras flashing as she worked the carpet in this incredible Atelier Versace dress.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
2018

Blake turned heads in this jaw-dropping Versace design at the 2018 Met Gala, topping many best dressed lists.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Shutterstock
2022

The Age of Adaline star, who served as a co-chair for the 2022 Met Gala, arrived at the event in a gorgeous Versace Atelier gown—that transformed into a second look once she hit the iconic steps. 

