Succession Crowns New Waystar Royco CEO(s) After Logan's Shocking Death

Watch : Succession Delivers Twist With Death of Major Character

New frontrunners have emerged in the game of Succession.

During the fourth episode—titled "Honeymoon States"—of the HBO show's fourth and final season, two characters (temporarily) took over Waystar Royco after the death of CEO Logan Roy (Brian Cox): his sons Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin).

All the power moves went down when Logan's family and some friends gathered at his New York City apartment for his wake. Though the grieving quickly took a backseat once one of Logan's executors Frank (Peter Friedman) discovered a piece of paper in Logan's safe which stated that Kendall should take over as CEO. While everyone involved admitted the document was likely old—and there's a possibility Logan might've underlined or crossed out Kendall's name at some point—the paper presented Kendall as the clear frontrunner.

However, in order to get the approval he needs, Kendall offered to have his younger brother Roman join him as co-CEO. A seemingly heartbroken Siobhan (Sarah Snook)—who viewers found out earlier in the episode is pregnant—reluctantly agreed to let her brothers take the interim position. Although, she noted she wants to be involved every step of the way.