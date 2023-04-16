See Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked First Look

Watch : Frankie Grande on Bursting Into Tears With Ariana Grande Over Wicked Casting

What is this feeling? That would be pure awe over these photos.

Fans now have their first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in their respective Wicked movie roles as Glinda and Elphaba—and it's wickedly incredible.

On April 16, the film's official Instagram page shared two photos, one of Ariana donning a pink gown while walking up a wooden staircase and one of Cynthia holding a broomstick while wearing a black witch hat and a matching dress.

Director Jon M. Chu shared those very snaps to his own Instagram the same day, along with a message about the highly-anticipated movie adaptation.

"You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?" he wrote. "FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz."

As for when viewers will get the full look at this project? The film will be arriving in theaters November 2024—a month earlier than originally planned.