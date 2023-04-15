Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Obtain Marriage License Ahead of Wedding

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are gearing up to stick the landing on their wedding day.
The Olympic gymnast and the Houston Texans safety have obtained a marriage license.
Simone shared the sweet news on April 14 by posting both a photo of herself and Jonathan posing with the license to her Instagram feed and Instagram Story. She wrote under the April 14 post, "Almost time to say ‘I do.'"
This update on their journey to marriage comes after Jonathan got down on one knee in February 2022. At the time, Simone shared a few looks at the magical moment to her Instagram, noting that it was, "THE EASIEST YES."
That very post included a close up look at Simone's engagement ring. At the time, celebrity jeweler Zo Frost told E! News that the ring's center stone is a "3 carat oval diamond" that was "handpicked" by Jonathan months prior.
The sparkling piece of jewelry is now Simone's "most prized possession"
"I'm always wearing it," she told Today Feb. 18. "I had to wash my hair the other day, and I took it off just in case; I didn't know if it was gonna get caught or anything. I have to ask my mom like, 'When do you take it off? Do you ever take it off?' but it definitely beats a gold medal."
As for when Simone first knew Jonathan, who she began dating in August 2020, was her forever?
She told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive January interview that it was clear to her when she saw his relationship with his mother.
"I knew he was the one when I first met his mom," Simone said. "She has a little bit of a disability with her walking, she's gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.'"