Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Obtain Marriage License Ahead of Wedding

Watch : Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are gearing up to stick the landing on their wedding day.

The Olympic gymnast and the Houston Texans safety have obtained a marriage license.

Simone shared the sweet news on April 14 by posting both a photo of herself and Jonathan posing with the license to her Instagram feed and Instagram Story. She wrote under the April 14 post, "Almost time to say ‘I do.'"

This update on their journey to marriage comes after Jonathan got down on one knee in February 2022. At the time, Simone shared a few looks at the magical moment to her Instagram, noting that it was, "THE EASIEST YES."

That very post included a close up look at Simone's engagement ring. At the time, celebrity jeweler Zo Frost told E! News that the ring's center stone is a "3 carat oval diamond" that was "handpicked" by Jonathan months prior.