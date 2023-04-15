Becky G Makes Cryptic Comment at Coachella Amid Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors

Watch : Becky G's Fiancé Sebastian Lletget Issues Public Apology

Becky G raised eyebrows at Coachella due to an onstage remark and the curious absence of a major piece of jewelry.

While performing onstage on day one of the 2023 music festival, the singer made a cryptic comment that seemingly addressed recent cheating rumors involving her partner, soccer star Sebastian Lletget, to whom she got engaged in late 2022.

"Sometimes things don't go the way you plan, I'll just say that," she told the crowd. "But sometimes, it's not rejection—it's redirection."

Speculation about Becky and Sebastian's relationship status was also stirred because the singer did not wear her engagement ring onstage.

"Becky G has no ring," one fan tweeted. "He fumbled smh."

Another user wrote on TikTok, "This song hits different for her now," referring to her performance of her breakup track "MAMIII."

