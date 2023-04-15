Becky G Makes Cryptic Comment at Coachella Amid Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors

Becky G raised eyebrows at Coachella due to an onstage remark and the curious absence of a major piece of jewelry.
While performing onstage on day one of the 2023 music festival, the singer made a cryptic comment that seemingly addressed recent cheating rumors involving her partner, soccer star Sebastian Lletget, to whom she got engaged in late 2022.
"Sometimes things don't go the way you plan, I'll just say that," she told the crowd. "But sometimes, it's not rejection—it's redirection."
Speculation about Becky and Sebastian's relationship status was also stirred because the singer did not wear her engagement ring onstage.
"Becky G has no ring," one fan tweeted. "He fumbled smh."
Another user wrote on TikTok, "This song hits different for her now," referring to her performance of her breakup track "MAMIII."
E! News has reached out to Becky and Sebastian's reps for comment and has not heard back.
Becky's performance comes more than two weeks after Sebastian issued a public apology to her following the cheating rumors.
"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," he wrote on Instagram March 27. "Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk."
The FC Dallas midfielder continued, "I know that any actions that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries that should never been crossed only hurts me and the people I love most."
Sebastian then addressed the singer personally. "To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," he wrote. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."
Sebastian was not spotted at Coachella, which also featured performances from the likes of Bad Bunny, Gorillaz and The Chemical Brothers.
See photos of Becky G and other stars at Coachella 2023 below: