The Most Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Accessories of All Time

When it comes to the Met Gala, more is more.

And we're not just talking about the larger-than-life fashion moments or look-at-me-makeup that graces the red carpet year after year. We're looking back at the incredible accessories that added extra oomph to a look. Think: The crown jewels Princess Diana pulled out of the vaults for the 1995 Met Ball, Jared Leto holding a creepy, severed head of himself in 2019 and Billy Porter having six hunky men carry him into the event like a king.

Plus, nothing sets the stage quite like the theme, allowing the star-studded guests to get creative with their style.

And there's no doubt attendees will go over the top with their accessories for the 2023 Met Gala, as the theme honors the life and legacy of the late Karl Lagerfeld—who designed unforgettable jewelry and headpieces for Chanel, in addition to creating luxurious handbags, coats and more for Fendi, Chloe, Balmain and Patou.