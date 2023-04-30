The Most Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Accessories of All Time

Look back at the most jaw-dropping accessories to hit the Met Gala red carpet. From Jared Leto's severed head to Princess Diana's crown jewels, these finishing touches earned a chef's kiss.

By Alyssa Morin Apr 30, 2023
When it comes to the Met Gala, more is more.

And we're not just talking about the larger-than-life fashion moments or look-at-me-makeup that graces the red carpet year after year. We're looking back at the incredible accessories that added extra oomph to a look. Think: The crown jewels Princess Diana pulled out of the vaults for the 1995 Met Ball, Jared Leto holding a creepy, severed head of himself in 2019 and Billy Porter having six hunky men carry him into the event like a king.

Plus, nothing sets the stage quite like the theme, allowing the star-studded guests to get creative with their style. 

And there's no doubt attendees will go over the top with their accessories for the 2023 Met Gala, as the theme honors the life and legacy of the late Karl Lagerfeld—who designed unforgettable jewelry and headpieces for Chanel, in addition to creating luxurious handbags, coats and more for Fendi, Chloe, Balmain and Patou.

But before we get to ooh and aah over the fabulous fashion and everyone's attention to detail, take a look back at the most memorable accessories at the Met Gala.

Getty Images

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga shut down the 2019 pink carpet with her outfit changes and larger-than-life accessories, including look-at-me umbrellas, a massive telephone, her glam squad and a wagon full of booze and bags.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jared Leto

For when you don't have a plus one! Jokes aside, the Gucci-clad actor made 2019 Met Gala attendees gasp with his creepy accessory: a severed replica of his own head.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Grimes

In 2021, the Canadian musician went for a look inspired by Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel Dune, which included a sheer Iris Van Herpen gown and chrome face mask, which was actually an original prop from David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation of the book. Oh, and she also carried a sword repurposed from an AR-15.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Sarah Jessica Parker

Year after year, SJP has made elaborate headpieces her thing at the Met Gala. This Philip Treacy one she wore in 2015, along with an Oscar de la Renta creation, was a standout. When it works, it works! 

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Janelle Monáe

The Dirty Computer singer went for a bright and bold Picasso-inspired ensemble by Christian Siriano at the 2019 fashion affair. Her towering stack of hats by Sarah Sokol Millinery, robotic eye and matching clutch were the perfect finishing touches to her eye-catching vibe. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Hunter Schafer

In 2021, the Euphoria star sipped into an alien alter-ego, wearing a silver two-piece Prada ensemble complete with a spidery figure attached to her nose and foggy contact lenses.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Billy Porter

The Pose star arrived at the 2019 Met Gala with six shirtless men carrying him like an Egyptian royal. Along with his arm candy and gold bodysuit by The Blonds, Billy showed off his massive gold wings and diamond-studded headpiece. 

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Lana Del Rey

A lewk that's to die for. The songstress turned heads in 2018 with a golden heart and dagger chest piece and feathered halo headband to go along with her Gucci gown. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kacey Musgraves

Come on Barbie, let's go party! The "Golden Hour" singer played dress up at the 2019 fashion extravaganza with the help of Jeremy Scott for Moschino. Her hot pink blow-dryer handbag, lavish fuzzy boa and metallic pumps tied the glamorous get-up together.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Elle Fanning

Not your average mani! Clad in Miu Miu, The Great actress flaunted her flamingo pink nails in 2019, which were embellished with mini charms. 

John Shearer/WireImage
Iman

Designer Harris Reed, who partnered with Dolce & Gabbana, told Vogue it took 400 hours of "hand-tacking, hand-gluing, hand-embellishing, gold-leafing, finessing" to bring the supermodel's look, including the Vivienne Lake-collaborated hat, to life.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

Giddy up. J. Lo went for a western look in 2021, wearing a brown Ralph Lauren number, teamed with a brown distressed cowboy hat and plated necklace.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images
Princess Diana

Princess Diana wowed at the 1995 Met Gala with her risqué blue slip dress and larger-than-life pearl-embellished necklace.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Tracee Ellis Ross

A work of art! In 2019, the Black-ish star complemented her slinky black Moschino dress with a gilded frame. The actress explained the picture frame pays tribute to artist Lorraine O'Grady

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Emily Blunt

Out of this world! The Mary Poppins actress had everyone starry-eyed in 2021 with her bedazzled Miu Miu gown and celestial headpiece embellished with stars, crystals and pearls.

George Pimentel/Getty Images
Solange

In 2017, Solange stepped out in a futuristic black latex-like frock by Iris Van Herpen and paired it with a black head-wrap and a halo headpiece. And carrying Florida Water in a fishnet pouch? Instantly iconic. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong'o

Gold combs with clenched fist handles adorned the Black Panther actress' hairstyle to accessorize her Versace look in 2019. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Rihanna

The fashion icon graced the 2018 red carpet with a John Galliano Pope-inspired 'fit. And because no detail goes unnoticed, the singer accessorized with a jewel and pearl embellished robe (with a cape neck, no less) and an equally dazzling papal mitre.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Zayn Malik

In 2016, the English singer's classic suit was taken to the next level with robot-inspired arm plates by Versace. 

John Shearer/WireImage
Frank Ocean

Oh baby! The "Lost" singer, wearing a black Prada jacket, arrived to the event in 2021 carrying a green doll. In an interview with E! News, he called the doll his "son" and said it was named "Cody."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

More is more! The twins turned heads at the 2017 ceremony with their vintage Comme des Garçons designs by Rei Kawakubo. Their all-over lace dresses were given extra edge with the addition of their statement jewelry pieces, colorful jackets and flashy headpieces.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Frances McDormand

When the Met Gala calls, Frances delivers. Case in point? She wowed with her massive Philip Treacy headpiece at the 2018 event, teamed with her Valentino gown.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
FKA Twigs

All in the details! The singer-songwriter dazzled in 2016 in her silver-chain headpiece and nose jewelry to complement her nude slip dress and matching harness by Atelier Versace.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Jaden Smith

Things got hairy on the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala when the artist arrived in Louis Vuitton with a fistful of hair in hand. 

John Shearer/Getty Images
Winnie Harlow

For the 2022 affair, the supermodel's look was worthy of display at a museum with her sculptural headpiece and coordinating architectural dress. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Hailee Steinfeld

The Dickinson star made a tongue-in-cheek statement by bringing a camera to the 2019 event, while also wearing an extravagant gown by Viktor & Rolf Haute that exclaimed, "No photos please."

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Zoë Kravitz

Feathered sandals, a lace-adorned mask and voluminous wings made the actress' Valentino little black dress anything but basic in 2016. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Will.I.Am

The singer and record producer nailed the 2016 theme—"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology." His futuristic, yet fashionable helmet brought his Gucci floral blazer and suit to the next level.

John Shearer/WireImage
Nikkie de Jager

As a tribute to LGBTQ+ pioneer Marsha P. Johnson, Nikkie de Jager added a flower crown to her tulle turquoise Edwin Oudshoorn Couture gown in 2021.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lizzo

Give us a second to pick our jaws up from the floor! The "Rumors" singer was the definition of glamour in 2019 with her Marc Jacobs flamingo pink feather cape, sheer polka dot gloves, bedazzled headband and bright hair.

photos
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 on Monday, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

