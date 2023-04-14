Florals For Spring That Are Groundbreaking, Thank You Very Much

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It's spring. We did it. We really did! We made it out of the grey, chilly, wet slog that is winter, and have suddenly been dropped into 80-degree weather that demands shaved legs and makeup-blotting sheets.

In more fun news: It means that it's closet revamp time. And despite what you may have heard, florals for spring are groundbreaking. They're a celebration of all things vibrant and colorful; a reminder that life begins anew. Also, they're really cute and feminine.

That said, it's easy to see why you (and faux magazine editors from book and film) may scoff at florals in spring. It's true that defaulting to that pattern isn't exactly reinventing the wheel.

But why should you have to? Much like cliches, classics are classics for a reason. They're tried and true. They work. Whether you like to accessorize with a botanical notebook or have a head-to-toe, girly-girl, straight-out-of-an-English-garden moment all season long, you can always rely on florals in spring.

Below, check out a list of a few pieces for spring that will have you grateful for the April showers that bring May flowers. If that's too much, then at the very least, you'll look super cute.