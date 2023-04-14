Florals For Spring That Are Groundbreaking, Thank You Very Much

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It's spring. We did it. We really did! We made it out of the grey, chilly, wet slog that is winter, and have suddenly been dropped into 80-degree weather that demands shaved legs and makeup-blotting sheets.
In more fun news: It means that it's closet revamp time. And despite what you may have heard, florals for spring are groundbreaking. They're a celebration of all things vibrant and colorful; a reminder that life begins anew. Also, they're really cute and feminine.
That said, it's easy to see why you (and faux magazine editors from book and film) may scoff at florals in spring. It's true that defaulting to that pattern isn't exactly reinventing the wheel.
But why should you have to? Much like cliches, classics are classics for a reason. They're tried and true. They work. Whether you like to accessorize with a botanical notebook or have a head-to-toe, girly-girl, straight-out-of-an-English-garden moment all season long, you can always rely on florals in spring.
Below, check out a list of a few pieces for spring that will have you grateful for the April showers that bring May flowers. If that's too much, then at the very least, you'll look super cute.
Loveshackfancy Briony Dress - Pink
Remember that English Garden-style moment I described above? Here she is, in all her glory.
Corkcicle Floral Mug
This mug's floral print infuses every sip of coffee with seasonal sunshine.
Keith Kelly Flower Bouquet Chore Jacket
Sturdy workwear, meet delicate florals. It's the collaboration you never saw coming.
Brava Fabrics Flower Face T-Shirt
Flowers don't have to be expensive maxi dresses to look cute! For example, this illustrated rendering of a woman's face via delicate botanicals is much more versatile.
Adiba Pastel Floral Lace Gloves
Embellished and floral-printed fingerless gloves are, in fact, a little groundbreaking! See? It so can be done.
Sterling Forever Multi Flower Studs
Plot twist: It's still little bouquets of flowers, but this time? It's in accessory form.
Paint & Petals Galaxy Floral Soap
Florals can even be part of your beauty routine with this French-milled, pear blossom-scented soap from Paint & Petals. I'm pretty sure the flowers are just on the wrapper, though.
Kocostar Floral Mask Set
As nourishing as they are charming, each one of these masks can be applied "petal by petal" — much like the sunflower it shares some DNA with!
Terez Purple Floral Bouquet Hi-Shine Leggings
Even working out can seem fun when you've got these shimmering leggings in your athleisure collection.
invisaWear Flower Keychain
This keychain isn't just charming (pardon the pun), but multifunctional: It's made with technology that you can set up and activate to help alert a specific list of people to your location.
Dona Bela Shreds Floral Beige BelaBAND
Headband? Check. Bracelet? Yup. Ponytail holder? You know it. This floral piece from Dona Bela Shreds basically does it all. Versatility counts as groundbreaking, IMO.
Sterling Forever Sterling Silver Flower Ear Cuff Set Of 2
Sterling Forever's flower ear cuff set adds a boho-chic flourish to springtime ensembles. No piercings required.
Paneros Clothing Canyon Top
Paneros Clothing describes the Canyon Top best: "Ethically handcrafted from luxurious sustainable fabrics," this floral-printed, ruffle-detailed, and lightly beaded top is wonderfully feminine. It includes an elasticated hem, which allows you to style it longer or cropped, depending on your mood.
Opalhouse x Jungalow Idris Flower Wallpaper
You know what's truly groundbreaking? Transforming your plans for spring cleaning into a spring decor moment. One you can even enjoy all year, if you're so inclined.
Winky Lux Flower Balm Lip Stain
Per Winky Lux, this bestseller is "a pH lip balm that blossoms to your unique shade of pink for a personalized pout." Smooch!
Alivia The Gabi Skirt
Flouncy, dainty, and fabulous, this wrap skirt is one you'll return to throughout the season.
Avec Les Filles Linen Blend Floral Fit-and-Flare Dress
I mean, I had to sneak in one classic floral fit-and-flare in here, didn't I? It is spring, after all.
If you're not ready to go Floral Mode, try a different trend on for size. Here's what we recommend for '90s aesthetic moments that are totally the bomb.