Millie Bobby Brown Shares Close-Up of Her Engagement Ring From Jake Bongiovi

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Announces ENGAGEMENT to Jake Bongiovi

Want to see Millie Bobby Brown's engagement ring?

No need to use Eleven's powers for this one. The Stranger Things star recently gave fans a closer look at her bling from her love Jake Bongiovi.

While announcing her new brand Florence By Mills Coffee in an April 13 Instagram video, Millie blew a kiss to her followers—flashing her halo diamond stunner in the process.

The actress gave fans their first peek at the bling just a few days before when she seemingly revealed the engagement news on Instagram by sharing a photo of Jake wrapping his arms around her as she wore a ring on that finger and they smiled from ear to ear. Borrowing a lyric from Taylor Swift's song "Lover," Millie captioned the April 11 post, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Jake also appeared to share the news on his account by posting pictures of the couple and writing, "Forever." The two received an outpouring of celebratory messages, including from Millie's Stranger Things co-star Jamie Campbell Bower who dropped three hearts and a fire emoji.