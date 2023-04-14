Millie Bobby Brown Shares Close-Up of Her Engagement Ring From Jake Bongiovi

Days after Millie Bobby Brown seemingly announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, the Stranger Things star gave fans a closer look at her diamond ring. See a photo here.

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown Announces ENGAGEMENT to Jake Bongiovi

Want to see Millie Bobby Brown's engagement ring? 

No need to use Eleven's powers for this one. The Stranger Things star recently gave fans a closer look at her bling from her love Jake Bongiovi.

While announcing her new brand Florence By Mills Coffee in an April 13 Instagram video, Millie blew a kiss to her followers—flashing her halo diamond stunner in the process. 

The actress gave fans their first peek at the bling just a few days before when she seemingly revealed the engagement news on Instagram by sharing a photo of Jake wrapping his arms around her as she wore a ring on that finger and they smiled from ear to ear. Borrowing a lyric from Taylor Swift's song "Lover," Millie captioned the April 11 post, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Jake also appeared to share the news on his account by posting pictures of the couple and writing, "Forever." The two received an outpouring of celebratory messages, including from Millie's Stranger Things co-star Jamie Campbell Bower who dropped three hearts and a fire emoji.

photos
2023 Celebrity Engagements

Millie, 19, and Jake, 20, first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in the spring of 2022. Since then, the Enola Holmes alum and the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi have continued to give fans glimpses into their relationship at premieres and on social media, with him calling her the "girl of my dreams" in a February birthday tribute.

"I love you more than words can describe," Jake continued. "Everything about you is golden down to the core."

Instagram

To look back at their love story, keep scrolling.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

