Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Surprise Son With Puppy Ahead of Baby's Arrival

Watch : DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd Expecting Baby No. 2

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are welcoming a new furry friend to their growing family.

The Dancing With the Stars pros surprised their son Shai with a puppy as the couple prepares for the birth of their second child.

In footage from the reveal, Maks is seen guiding Shai to his room, where the 6-year-old then opens his eyes to meet his newest friend: a curly-haired Moyen poodle named Hachi.

"Meet our newest family member," the couple captioned their April 13 post. "This little guy has brought so much joy into our lives these past 2 days with oodles of kisses and licks and an uber playful temperament….(also lots of poops, pees and cries at night)."

As for Shai's reaction to meeting Hachi? He's "obsessed," the pair said.

"We let him take the lead on naming the puppy," Peta and Maks continued. "We probably bit off more than we can chew with another actual human arriving soon, but hey there is never a perfect time right? Lol."