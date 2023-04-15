Everything Happening With the Stephen Smith Homicide Investigation Since the Murdaugh Murders

Watch : Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Wife and Son

A lot happened between the morning in 2015 that 19-year-old Stephen Smith was found lying in the middle of the road and the day—almost eight years later—that authorities confirmed they were investigating his death as a homicide.

"As a mother there's questions that I need to ask," his mother, Sandy Smith, said March 20 on TODAY. "And there's questions I need answers to." She said she didn't know who's responsible, "but I want to find out why you did it and who you are."

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) opened a new investigation into Stephen's death in June 2021, days after Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Maggie Murdaugh, 52, were found shot to death, stating that the move was "based upon information gathered during the course of the double murder investigation."

Authorities have yet to say what that information was, nor have they implicated any member of the Murdaugh family in what happened to Stephen, but it wasn't the first time that the two names had been associated: The 2015 case file first unearthed by FITSnews two years ago contained dozens of mentions of Paul's older brother, Buster Murdaugh.

Then and since, Buster has denied having anything to do with what happened to Stephen, calling speculation that he was involved in his death "vicious rumors." He has never been named as a suspect or charged with any crime.