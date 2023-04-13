Jordan Fisher Recalls His Battle With an Eating Disorder During Wife Ellie's Pregnancy

Watch : Jordan Fisher Opens Up About Battle With Eating Disorder

Jordan Fisher is opening up about a difficult time in his life.

The actor recently recalled how he was diagnosed with an eating disorder while his wife Ellie Fisher was pregnant with their now 10-month-old son Riley.

"I think it's important to mention—especially for the sake of this conversation—we were four months pregnant, five months pregnant, always wanted to be a dad, knew that I was about to achieve that goal and take on the biggest and best project of my life with my partner and best friend," Jordan said on the April 11 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, "and I was diagnosed with an eating disorder that I did not know that I had."

The Broadway star continued, "I just knew that I had reflux and like all of these things that were making it difficult for me to eat and didn't realize that there were all of these traumas from my childhood that I needed to work through in therapy."