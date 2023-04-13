Jordan Fisher Recalls His Battle With an Eating Disorder During Wife Ellie's Pregnancy

Jordan Fisher is opening up about a difficult time in his life.
The actor recently recalled how he was diagnosed with an eating disorder while his wife Ellie Fisher was pregnant with their now 10-month-old son Riley.
"I think it's important to mention—especially for the sake of this conversation—we were four months pregnant, five months pregnant, always wanted to be a dad, knew that I was about to achieve that goal and take on the biggest and best project of my life with my partner and best friend," Jordan said on the April 11 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, "and I was diagnosed with an eating disorder that I did not know that I had."
The Broadway star continued, "I just knew that I had reflux and like all of these things that were making it difficult for me to eat and didn't realize that there were all of these traumas from my childhood that I needed to work through in therapy."
Jordan and Ellie announced in December 2021 that they were expecting their first child together, and they welcomed Riley in June 2022. However, the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You alum hadn't spoken publicly about his eating disorder diagnosis until now.
While talking with Drew Barrymore, Jordan remembered how he struggled both personally and at work during that time.
"My last couple of months of my contract were very, very difficult physical times for me," he continued. "I lost 30 pounds. I've actually never talked about this out loud on a platform like this at all. And man, I'm so glad that I made it through that desert because here we are now talking to you. I am so much stronger."
And Jordan continues to look towards the future, which includes carrying on his role in the Broadway production of Sweeney Todd and making more memories with Ellie and Riley.
"That, to me, is what sets my joy and my happiness, like what's innate and lives inside of me apart from everything else," the 28-year-old noted. "Because it's easy for me to block out the noise when I'm with my family and with my kid and with my wife."
Jordan and Ellie tied the knot at Disney World in 2020. However, their love story goes way back, with them meeting as kids.
"We're 9 and 13," he shared. "We're at a dance studio in Birmingham, Alabama....We grew up dancing together and singing and doing the thing."
Years later, in 2016, he was working on Hamilton and she came to see the show.
"We got dinner," Jordan recalled. "And then we got dinner again. And then we got lunch. And then we decided that we only wanted to get dinners and lunch with each other. And that was it."