Yellowstone Co-Stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Confirm Their Romance With PDA Photo

Yellowstone co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have confirmed their off-screen romance with a notable PDA photo. See the show-stopping proof.

By Kisha Forde Apr 13, 2023 1:49 PMTags
TVCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Yellowstone Cast Imagines a World Without Kevin Costner's John Dutton

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are confirming their romance in a fiery way.

The Yellowstone co-stars have revealed that their budding relationship is much more than just onscreen chemistry. In a photo shared to Ryan's Instagram April 12, the two were seen sharing a kiss in front of an open flame, with actor captioning their PDA post, "More than a spark."

As for Hassie's reaction? She commented, "I love you, cowboy."

And it's safe to say that fans set the comment section of their sweet post ablaze, with one user writing, "I'm hearing hearts break around the world, mine included. In all seriousness, this makes my heart so happy and I'm glad you found love again! I can't wait for the music that comes along with this!"

Added another, "When I first saw you guys on screen together I thought you guys were perfect. I'm rooting for you guys all the way!" Meanwhile, a third chimed in, "I mean how did I not know about this collab IRL."

photos
Co-Stars Who Secretly Dated

In the contemporary western drama, Ryan plays Walker, a musician and former convict who works as a ranch hand at Yellowstone. Hassie, who joined the series in season three, also takes center stage as a ranch hand—and ends up becoming Walker's love interest.

Trending Stories

1

Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Confirm Romance

2

Kourtney Kardashian Receives Late Dad's Wedding Ring During BTS Moment

3

Jamie Foxx Suffers Medical Complication

Their real-life romance comes nearly two years after the "Weary Kind" singer, 42, split from his wife Anna Axster, with whom he shares three children. As for the Tacoma FD actress, 33, she was previously linked to One Tree Hill actor Austin Nichols.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Confirm Romance

2

Kourtney Kardashian Receives Late Dad's Wedding Ring During BTS Moment

3

Jamie Foxx Suffers Medical Complication

4

Kris Jenner Yells at Assistant James Corden for Using Kylie's Shower

5

Billy McFarland Announces Fyre Festival II Is Officially Happening